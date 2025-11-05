Talking Rain's Sparkling Ice Recognized As Best Global Brand By 425 Business Magazine Readers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESTON, Wash., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkling Ice®, crafted by Talking Rain Beverage Company®, has been named this year's 425 Business“Best Global Brand” by magazine readers. The recognition is part of the magazine's annual Best in Business Awards, which recognize outstanding companies across the Eastside business community.

The category, new in 2025, highlights brands that make an impact beyond the local market. Sparkling Ice's recognition reflects Talking Rain's nearly forty years of dedication to crafting bold, refreshing flavors that resonate with consumers everywhere. Known for its zero-sugar lineup and iconic tall, skinny bottles, the brand has built a strong connection with fans through steadfast innovation and a commitment to making every sip feel like a celebration.

“We're honored to be voted Best Global Brand by readers,” said Ken Sylvia, chief executive officer at Talking Rain.“This recognition means so much because it comes directly from the people who know and support us. Our journey began here in Washington state, and it's inspiring to see how our brand continues to connect with audiences around the world.”

Since 2013, Sparkling Ice has been the no. 1 sparkling water brand in the U.S. and has expanded its reach to nine countries and regions. It continues to innovate, introducing fresh new flavors, exploring functional benefits and creating limited-edition releases. In 2025 alone, the brand announced three exciting collaborations, beginning with the Sparkling Ice® STARBURSTTM RED PACK, followed by Sparkling Ice® mini cans featuring the Cuties® Lil' Zipper mascot, with mandarin and orange cream flavors and most recently Sparkling Ice Caffeine Cherry Cola.

“Our team's passion for crafting high quality and delicious beverages continues to shape how we connect with people in the Pacific Northwest and beyond,” said Veronica Blankenship, chief people and communications officer at Talking Rain.“Earning the Best Global Brand celebrates our commitment to living life in full flavor, and creating connections with every refreshing sip. This recognition is also a testament to our Rain Makers, the passionate team behind Sparkling Ice, whose dedication and creativity have made it possible to craft extraordinary better-for-you beverages year after year.”

For more information on Sparkling Ice, visit .

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice®, is a family-owned company based in Preston, Washington. Through nearly four decades of redefining the sparkling water category, Talking Rain has crafted a remarkable collection of full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, including the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., Sparkling Ice (also available in Caffeine and Energy), and Popwell, a cold-crafted prebiotic soda. Talking Rain drinks are enriched with vitamins and antioxidants and come in a delicious array of bold flavors. Talking Rain believes in sharing its success to support healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity. We live life in full flavor and believe the world should, too.

For more information, please visit .

Media Contact

Annie Alley

Firmani + Associates

206-466-2713

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at