Warp Launches Expedited Over-The-Road Service To Help Retailers, Manufacturers, And 3Pls Recover Missed Pickups And Keep Freight Moving

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warp, the technology-powered freight network built for modern middle-mile logistics, today announced the launch of its Expedited Over-the-Road (OTR) cargo van and box truck service across North America. The service gives shippers a fast, flexible option for time-sensitive freight that can't wait for traditional LTL or truckload schedules.

Warp's Expedited OTR offering is built for retailers, manufacturers, 3PLs, and distributors that need to:



Recover missed pickups or delayed transfers without disrupting downstream deliveries.



Replenish retail stores or distribution centers ahead of peak traffic periods.



Move high-value or critical freight such as components, samples, or perishable goods with guaranteed visibility and care.

Avoid detention and dwell costs by dynamically right-sizing vehicles to shipment volume and distance.

The service leverages Warp's national network of 10,000+ vetted carriers, real-time tracking, and item-level scan events to deliver enterprise-grade speed and transparency, all without the burden of asset ownership. Shipments are matched to the right vehicle type (cargo van, box truck, or 53-foot trailer) and cross-dock path in real time through Warp's technology platform, ensuring maximum efficiency and minimal delay.

“Warp's Expedited Over-the-Road service gives shippers the flexibility to move critical freight on their schedule, recover from delays instantly, and maintain seamless operations across their network,” said Daniel Sokolovsk, Co-Founder and CEO of Warp.

“Every shipper experiences moments where a load has to move now, not tomorrow,” said Troy Lester, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at War.“Our Expedited OTR service gives them the ability to recover instantly, protect customer commitments, and keep their network flowing smoothly.”

Warp's technology consolidates the functions of a transportation management system, cross-dock network, and carrier marketplace into a single interface. By automating routing, visibility, and scheduling, Warp helps shippers reduce cost-to-serve while maintaining speed, control, and customer satisfaction.

The new Expedited OTR service expands Warp's multimodal network spanning cargo vans, box trucks, and 53-foot trailers across 50+ cross-docks in the U.S. and Canada, enabling businesses to respond to supply chain disruptions in hours instead of days.

About Warp

Warp is a tech-powered freight network focused on modernizing U.S. freight transportation. By connecting shippers, cross-docks, and carriers through a unified operating system, Warp enables flexible, efficient, and fully visible freight movement. Built by veteran logistics operators who have lived the breakdowns of legacy networks, Warp leverages always-on computer vision, AI-powered data security, intelligent cross-docking, network redundancy, and best-in-class carrier vetting to ensure fast, reliable, and protected freight solutions.

