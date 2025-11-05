Giga Raises $61M In New Funding To Reinvent AI-Powered Support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With Investment Led by Redpoint Ventures, Giga is Helping Businesses Automate Customer Support Using Production-Ready AI Agents

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga, the AI company redefining how people interact with customer support, today announced that it has raised $61 million in new funding led by Redpoint Ventures, with participation from Y Combinator and Nexus Venture Partners. The funding will accelerate Giga's growth as it continues to outperform global incumbents and emerges as the product of choice for complex enterprise support automation.

Founded by IIT Kharagpur graduates and Forbes 30 Under 30 honorees Varun Vummadi (CEO) and Esha Manideep (CTO), Giga is redefining how companies scale high quality support. The platform enables companies to deploy emotionally intelligent agents that can reason, act, and resolve issues - all in real time.

"What excites me most about Giga is that it's not just building a best-in-class support bot-it's that the team is building a foundational AI infrastructure layer for customer voice,” said Satish Dharmaraj, Managing Director at Redpoint Ventures.“This is one of our largest early stage investments to date because we believe deeply in both the strength of the product to reshape the world of customer support and the pace of execution from the Giga team.”

Building the Infrastructure for Real-Time Intelligence

Rather than bolting together prebuilt scripts or APIs, Giga has engineered a unified platform for real-time automation - purpose-built for scale, precision, and emotional fluency. Giga's AI agents are logical, perceptive, emotionally aware, and always improving. And our breakthrough is context - giving AI the memory to truly understand every situation. All of this comes in a platform that can be deployed across even the most complex enterprises, in just weeks, not months.

Key capabilities include:



Highly Configurable Intelligence – Supports custom code, handles complex logic, and adapts to every business use case.

Low Latency, High Empathy – Multi-intent understanding, emotional awareness, and multilingual fluency.

Built for the Enterprise - Giga was designed to scale to the largest B2C companies in the world, with enterprise-grade security, compliance, and reliability built in from day one.

Enterprise-Grade Security - Customer data is encrypted end-to-end, and customers can operate in an isolated, secure environment designed for reliability, privacy, and control.

Powerful Platform – Out-of-the-box analytics, automated QA, and low-code tools to customize every part of your agent. Context as a Superpower – Every conversation is remembered, analyzed, and used to improve the next.

Solving Enterprise-Grade Complexity

Giga's system ingests a company's entire support knowledge base and instantly generates high-accuracy, compliant, emotionally aware agents. These agents handle real-time reasoning across complex policies and systems - without human handoff.

“Organizations globally spend billions on call centers every year and yet the customer experience is still broken.” said Varun Vummadi, co-founder and CEO.“We built Giga to change that. For the first time ever, machines are capable of understanding the nuances of customer voices and holding conversations with them, fundamentally changing the way the world interacts with devices.”

Designed for high-compliance industries like ecommerce, financial services, healthcare, and telecommunications, Giga's agents use retrieval-augmented generation and contextual reasoning to deliver policy-safe, emotionally intelligent conversations, without sacrificing speed or accuracy.

Real Impact, Real Conversations

Giga's voice systems already handle millions of customer calls every month for large-scale enterprises, dramatically reducing wait times.

At DoorDash, Giga's deployment improved resolution speed, reduced escalations, and enhanced operational efficiency across teams.

“At DoorDash, we operate at a massive scale across services, platforms, and languages,” said DoorDash co-founder Andy Fang.“Giga leveraged usage data to deliver measurable improvements, including fewer escalations, faster resolution paths, and more efficient workflows across our teams. As we continue to grow across more than 40 countries and serve nearly 50 million people each month, partnerships like this are critical to delivering better outcomes for consumers on a global scale.”

With this funding, Giga will grow its technical team, accelerate go-to-market motion, and scale deployments with the world's largest enterprises.

About Giga

Giga is an AI platform that automates enterprise customer support with emotionally intelligent, real-time agents. Designed for high-compliance environments, Giga's agents combine contextual reasoning, secure orchestration, and sub-second response times to deliver human-quality conversations at global scale and ease a variety of customer support issues, from call abandonment to customer wait times. To learn more, please visit .

