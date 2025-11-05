Cordaroys Launches“Don't Mess With Roy,” A Hilarious Micro-Sitcom About A Rogue AI Running The Company

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, the furniture brand known for its convertible bean bag chairs, is bringing its humor and creativity to the screen with the debut ofa six-episode micro-sitcom that follows an artificial intelligence running wild inside the company's social media accounts.

Each two-minute episode takes place entirely inside Cordaroys' conference room, filmed from the perspective of the office TV and cut between laptops and cell phones. The story begins when Byron Young, founder of Cordaroys, hires a consultant to modernize the company's marketing. The consultant introduces a self-learning AI named Roy, designed to increase engagement but quickly taking things too far.

“Roy thinks he's the future of marketing,” said Young.“We take two things seriously here: bean bag chairs and customer service. Roy takes both way too seriously.”

The series is produced in collaboration with the entertainment and marketing studio YumCrunch. YumCrunch's CEO, Emmy-winning comedy producer Mike Duffy, created Don't Mess with Roy. Greg Porper, the writer/director of the award-winning feature film Don't Tell Larry, co-wrote and directed the series.

Produced by Duffy and Porper in partnership with Cordaroys, “Don't Mess with Roy” is shot like a real workplace sitcom but built for short-form storytelling. Each two-minute installment is designed for TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels. The tone mixes mockumentary humor with AI satire, poking fun at the growing tension between human creativity and digital automation.

“Ever since I saw Byron make a deal with Lori Greiner on Shark Tank, I've been a huge fan of the Cordaroys brand,” said Duffy.“This isn't just a bean bag company. Wherever pop culture is happening, you'll find a Cordaroys product. This micro-sitcom and the new Cordaroys brand voice that it inspires are perfect examples of how Byron and his team are constantly growing and innovating.”

He continued,“I can safely say that, thanks to Byron's bold embrace of entertainment brand marketing, this is the first time a fictitious AI character named Roy has completely taken over the digital brand voice of a bean bag company. If you don't believe me, just ask Roy on any @Cordaroys social channel. I dare you.”

“Cordaroys stands among the top 15 success stories ever to emerge from Shark Tank,” said Young.“That level of recognition and longevity started with Lori Greiner 's confidence in our vision. She didn't just invest in a product - she invested in our purpose. Her guidance and credibility gave us the foundation to scale nationally and earn the trust of customers everywhere.”

He continued,“Lori's partnership and The Shark Tank platform gave us exposure and inspired us to innovate with our marketing. Don't Mess with Roy is another big step in that direction.”

Cordaroys, founded in 1998 in Gainesville, Florida, has built a reputation for blending comfort and culture. The company invented the original convertible bean bag chair that turns into a bed, and over the years it has expanded its footprint through collaborations with brands like 100 Thieves, Rockstar Energy Open, and The Nines. The new series represents Cordaroys' first step into scripted entertainment, adding a fresh dimension to the brand's storytelling.

With “Don't Mess with Roy,” Cordaroys aims to connect with audiences through humor, self awareness, and relatability. Each episode captures the chaos of everyday office life and the absurdity of depending on technology to“do it all.” The series also highlights the real personalities behind the brand, with several Cordaroys employees making cameo appearances.

“Every episode makes you wonder if it's real,” added Young.“That's the point. Roy blurs the line between brand culture and comedy. It's entertainment inspired by our team's sense of humor and a reflection of how we approach marketing-with creativity, courage, and a little chaos.”

“Don't Mess with Roy” premiered earlier this month, with new episodes releasing weekly through November across Cordaroys' social platforms.

