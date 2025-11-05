Brian Rosen To Lead Colliers Real Estate Services In The U.S. Northeast And Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global diversified professional services and investment management company, Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced the appointment of Brian Rosen to the role of President, U.S. Northeast Region Brokerage in addition to his current position as President and Chief Executive Officer | Canada. Rosen's new responsibilities will take effect January 1, 2026.

This appointment underscores Colliers' commitment to accelerating strategic growth in priority markets. The U.S. Northeast represents a significant growth opportunity for Colliers and Rosen is uniquely positioned to lead it. A dual citizen born in New Jersey, Rosen has lived, worked and studied in the U.S., earning a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Since joining Colliers in 2019 – first as COO and now as CEO of Colliers Canada – Rosen has consistently demonstrated the ability to translate strategy into action and deliver measurable impact. His expanded role will further strengthen Colliers' platform and reinforce its commitment to delivering exceptional results for clients.

“Brian's appointment reflects the success of his career at Colliers,” said Chris McLernon, Chief Executive Officer, Real Estate Services | Global.“Since taking on the role of CEO in Canada, Brian has significantly grown our Canadian business despite industry headwinds. He was instrumental in launching new service lines including the Strategy & Consulting Group and Asset Management, and most recently led the successful acquisition of Triovest. With Brian's experience and connections across both U.S. and Canadian markets, we are well positioned to achieve our ambitious growth objectives.”

“I am excited for Brian to take on this important role in a region that continues to be a strategic priority for our business,” added Gil Borok, President and Chief Executive Officer | U.S. & LATAM.“Having worked closely with Brian over the past five years, I have seen firsthand his ability to lead with vision and impact. His strong roots and deep connections in the U.S. Northeast Region, combined with his strategic mindset, position him exceptionally well to grow our market share and deliver meaningful results.”

“It's a privilege to take on this expanded role at such a pivotal time for the Northeast Region and I'm grateful to Colliers for this opportunity,” said Brian Rosen.“This move reflects our culture of agility and collaboration, and I'm excited to help unlock growth across both regions.”

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fuelled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With $5.5 billion in annual revenues, a team of 24,000 professionals, and $108 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at colliers, X @Colliers or LinkedIn.



Media Contact:

Alice Morrow

Director, Strategic Communications | Global

...

(416) 324 4370

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at