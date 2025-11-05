Saritasa Recognized As A 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual list recognizes the leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saritasa is proud to announce its recognition on the Inc. Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

“The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners - the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers - they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed.”

“This recognition reflects the relationships we've built with our clients," said Nik Froehlich, CEO of Saritasa. "I started this company to bridge the gap between innovation and business: helping companies harness technology to solve their most complex challenges. Seeing our clients grow and succeed is what drives us, and it's an honor to be recognized for those partnerships.”

Saritasa has established itself as a trusted technology partner for startups and enterprises across industries. With two decades of experience in custom software development, the company has successfully delivered solutions that simplify complex operations and create scalable business value.

Recent achievements include the development of AI-powered customer support solutions for Sports Thread. The eleven-year partnership produced a student-athlete-focused social media network, a robust ticketing and event management system for sporting events, and, most recently, two AI chatbot systems that reduced support time by 83% for sports organizations, demonstrating Saritasa's ability to deliver measurable business outcomes through custom AI development.

Saritasa's full-spectrum innovation services span custom software development, mobile app development, web development, legacy modernization, UI/UX design, virtual and augmented reality development, and DevOps. The company's approach emphasizes personalized relationships built on trust and the perpetual delivery of benefits over time, valuing partnerships over transactional project engagements.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit .

About Saritasa

Saritasa is a full-service custom software development firm offering mobile app, web, backend, IoT, and AR/VR development services. The company's clients include innovative startups and enterprises across multiple verticals, including life sciences, commercial, industrial, and high technology. Saritasa strives to bridge the gap between technology and business by creating a technology company with a business mindset. Saritasa prides itself on being a reliable technology partner with its team of experts, consultants, and advisors who bring innovative solutions to businesses. Learn more at .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Maddy Young

Firecracker PR

...