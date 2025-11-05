VALNEVA Declaration Of Shares And Voting Rights: October 31, 2025
| Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
| 171,958,275
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each
|187,846,678
| Transfer into bearer form of 235,387 shares with double voting rights
Definitive attribution of 103,419 free ordinary shares
| Between October 3 & October 30, 2025
On October 10, 2025
|187,722,356
___________________________
* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.
Attachment
-
2025_11_05 DECLARATION_VOTING_RIGHTS October 31 2025 EN_GN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment