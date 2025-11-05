Freddie Mac Posts 2026 Debt Funding Calendar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today posted its 2026 funding calendar, which provides optional announcement dates for Reference Notessecurities and announcement dates for Reference Billssecurities. The 2026 funding calendar is available on the Debt Securities Auction page of FreddieMac. Reference Notes issuances and Reference Bills auctions may vary in size and frequency based on the company's funding needs or market demands.

If Freddie Mac uses one of the optional Reference Notes announcement dates set forth on Freddie Mac's 2026 Funding Calendar to launch a Reference Notes issuance, Freddie Mac will announce the issuance in a press release, which will provide relevant transaction information.

The company's 2026 Funding Calendar provides optional Reference Bills announcement dates. Reference Bills auctions will be optional each week on Monday mornings. If Monday is a holiday, the auction will occur on the next business day. All Reference Bills auctions will close at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time (ET) unless otherwise stated.

The announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any of these securities. Any such offering will be made by an offering circular and, in the case of Reference Notes securities, the applicable pricing supplement.

Freddie Mac's mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT: Mollie Laniado

(571) 382-1784

...

INVESTOR CONTACT: Kayla Gjata

571-382-4090