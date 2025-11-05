National Advertising Division Refers Virgin Scent To Regulatory Authorities For Failure To Respond To Art Naturals NAD+ Dietary Supplement Inquiry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following an inquiry by competitor Reus Research, LLC, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division (NAD) will refer Virgin Scent, Inc. to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for failure to respond to challenged express and implied claims regarding the ingredients in its Art Naturals NAD+ dietary supplement.

New York, NY, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following an inquiry by competitor Reus Research, LLC, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division (NAD) will refer Virgin Scent, Inc. to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for failure to respond to challenged express and implied claims regarding the ingredients in its Art Naturals NAD+ dietary supplement.

Virgin Scent, doing business as ArtNaturals, markets an NAD+ dietary supplement that also contains green tea leaf, turmeric root, and grape seed. Reus, a dietary supplement company, markets competing NAD+ products, including Cata-Kor NAD+ Core and Cata-Kor NAD+ Advanced, and claims Virgin Scent overstates its ingredient amounts. The challenged Virgin Scent claims appear on product labels, the ArtNaturals website, Amazon product pages, and social media.

Despite repeated outreach attempts, Virgin Scent did not submit a substantive written response to NAD's inquiry. Therefore, NAD will refer the matter to the appropriate government agency, in this case the FTC and the FDA, and to the platforms on which Virgin Scent's advertising appeared and with which NAD has a reporting relationship.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and create fair competition for business.

