Gradera Launches To Define A New Era Of Enterprise Transformation With Software-Orchestrated Servicestm

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Gradera, an enterprise intelligence company founded by former PK Global leadership, today announced its official launch. The company is introducing a new category for the enterprise services market-Software-Orchestrated ServicesTM (SoSTM) - a model where human expertise, digital workers, and software platforms operate together under governed orchestration to deliver measurable outcomes.

After decades of project-based delivery models built on people and process, enterprises now need a governed orchestration system that scales with intelligence, trust, and adaptability. Software-Orchestrated ServicesTM (SoSTM) operate through this system, connecting four interlocking components: Neural IQTM - the adaptive orchestration platform; NexusFlowTM - the intelligent signal network connecting every layer; PhiSphereTM - a suite of solutions driving intelligent transformation; and Value360TM - a measurable, governed transformation advisory service. Together, they unite people, digital workers, and enterprise ecosystems into one system of execution, bridging the gap between consulting, automation, and software platforms.

Built on decades of enterprise transformation experience, including scaling PK Global into a $500 million digital services firm, Gradera unites advisory, platforms, and solution suites into one orchestrated system of intelligence. The company's mission: to move enterprises beyond the labor-only services model that powered Digital Transformation 1.0 and into a future where outcomes are accelerated, secure, and adaptive by design.

“Enterprise transformation has reached an inflection point,” said Vijay Ijju, CEO and Founder of Gradera.“Software-Orchestrated ServicesTM represent a fundamental shift from people-dependent execution to governed, software-led orchestration. We're building a future where human expertise is amplified by digital workers, governed by an enterprise-grade platform, and is continuously learning through adaptive Intelligence.”

“We've spent our careers helping enterprises scale digital transformation,” added Stuart Price, COO and Co-Founder of Gradera.“Now we're defining the next era - Software-Orchestrated ServicesTM, where software governs how work flows across humans, digital workers, and enterprise systems with reliability, governance, and adaptability at its core.”

“What makes Gradera unique is that our platform isn't an add-on to the vision - it is the vision in action,” said Lou Powell, CPO and Co-Founder of Gradera.“With Neural IQTM, NexusFlowTM, and PhiSphereTM, we've engineered the orchestration system of intelligence that powers Software-Orchestrated ServicesTM - a platform built to unite humans and powerful digital workers with enterprise-grade quality and reliability.”

Gradera's model replaces static, project-based delivery with adaptive, software-orchestrated execution. Through governed orchestration layers spanning data, models, and digital workers, the company helps enterprises modernize securely, reduce operational friction, and compound ROI across their value chains.

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, many struggle to convert ambition into outcomes amid increasing regulatory and operational complexity. The Software-Orchestrated ServicesTM model, pioneered by Gradera, directly addresses this challenge by combining advisory insight, proven platforms, and ready-to-deploy solution suites within one governed framework - delivering accelerated results without compromising security or accountability.

It's not outsourcing. It's not automation. It's orchestration.

About Gradera

Gradera is pioneering Software-Orchestrated ServicesTM (SOSTM)-the next evolution of enterprise transformation. Founded by former PK Global executives and leadership, the company unites human expertise, digital workers, and adaptive platforms through governance, orchestration, and continuous learning. With reliability, adaptability, security, and compliance at its core, Gradera is redefining how enterprises transform, scale, and sustain value in the era of intelligent operations.

Media Contact:

...

