Local Tree Service Marketing's Julian Awad To Speak At TCI Expo 2025 Conference

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As Google introduces new AI-powered search features, tree service companies are re-evaluating how they attract customers online. Julian Awad, President of Local Tree Service Marketing, will speak at TCI Expo 2025, the tree care industry's flagship event, to explain how these changes are reshaping visibility and lead generation for tree care businesses.

Drawing on more than 19 years of experience in search engine optimization (SEO) and digital marketing, Julian will help attendees understand how Google's platform is adapting to artificial intelligence (AI) and how tree service business owners can respond strategically. His presentation (featured on the TCI EXPO '25 Digital Access),“What's Changing with Google and Why Should Tree Companies Care?”, will outline what has shifted, why it matters, and how companies can stay ahead of the curve.

Google's Search Generative Experience (SGE) prioritizes trust, context, and relevance instead of traditional keywords. This update affects how tree care companies appear in Google's map packs, organic results, and paid ads.

“Artificial intelligence is rewriting the rules of local visibility,” said Julian Awad, President of Local Tree Service Marketing.“It is no longer just about chasing rankings. It is about building digital trust that AI systems can recognize. Companies that seize the opportunity to move early and adapt their marketing strategies will see the strongest results.”

The TCI EXPO '25 Digital Access session will address common mistakes in tree service advertising and show how outdated approaches can waste budget and cost visibility. With nearly 90 percent of homeowners researching online before hiring, Julian will demonstrate why adapting to AI is no longer optional for local businesses. Attendees will walk away knowing what to avoid, what to prioritize, and how to build long-term credibility in Google's new search environment.

“The tree care industry has always evolved with technology, from climbing gear to estimating tools,” Julian added.“Adjusting to AI in marketing is the next step. Those who learn to use it strategically will grow faster and build stronger brands.”

The TCI Expo, hosted by the Tree Care Industry Association, draws thousands of arborists, contractors, suppliers, and business leaders from across North America. It remains the largest event of its kind for education, innovation, and networking within the tree care sector. Julian Awad's presentation is expected to resonate with growth-focused professionals eager to stay competitive online in an AI-driven market.

Local Tree Service Marketing, founded by Julian Awad, is an AI-powered digital marketing agency that helps arborists and tree care companies grow through data-driven SEO, paid advertising, and lead generation systems. The agency focuses on performance marketing and local visibility across Google's evolving platforms.

About Julian Awad

Julian Awad is the Founder and President of Local Tree Service Marketing and JSA Interactive. With more than 19 years of experience in SEO, digital marketing, and lead generation, he has helped hundreds of service-based companies expand their reach and improve profitability through performance marketing and ROI based strategies. For more information, visit .