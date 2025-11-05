VPG To Present And Host 1X1 Investor Meetings At The 17Th Annual Southwest IDEAS Conference On November 20, 2025 In Dallas, TX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, will present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, November 20, 2025 at The Westin Las Colinas in Dallas, TX.

The company's presentation is scheduled at 7:55 a.m. CT. A live and on-demand webcast of VPG's presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the following link: , or on VPG's website: vpgsensors/events. For more information, or for help arranging a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact:....

