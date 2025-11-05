FAU's College Of Business To Host Boca Finance And Real Estate Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Atlantic University's College of Business will host a specialized conference and networking event to offer an inside look at the future of finance and real estate as South Florida accelerates its rise as“Wall Street South.”

The conference brings together industry experts and researchers from leading institutions across the United States, including the Federal Reserve and universities such as the University of Maryland, Texas, Florida, Florida State University, Florida International University, University of South Florida, Mississippi, Houston, Miami, Kentucky, Rice University, Cornell University and Auburn University.

The conference offers a venue to discuss insights, data, and the latest trends in real estate, the emergence of artificial intelligence in finance, and the current state of the economy. Highlights include Alok Kumar, Ph.D., Gabelli Asset Management Chair at the Miami Herbert Business School, who will deliver his keynote address,“The Inflation Gamble,” on Friday, Nov. 14 at 8:15 a.m. in the College of Business, Schmidt Family Complex, Boca Raton campus.

A discussion called“Fannie and Freddie: Past, Present and Future” also will be held with a panel of former officials and researchers from Fannie Mae and the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

Multiple sessions on residential and commercial real estate also will take place, including a special session titled,“Unlocking the Future of Real Estate” on Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. Speakers include:



Ryan Greenblatt, broker and adjunct professor in the Department of Finance at Florida Atlantic University

Randy I. Anderson, Ph.D., director of Real Estate Programs at the University of South Florida's Muma College of Business

Scott Hughes, managing director for data research at Trimont

Joshua Harris, Ph.D., economist and senior vice president of CrossMarc Services

Stace Sirmans, Ph.D., associate professor of finance and real estate at Auburn University's Harbert College of Business Ken H. Johnson, Ph.D., the Christie Kirkland Walker Chair of Real Estate and professor of finance at the University of Mississippi

“We are pleased to again host a dynamic conference on some of the most current issues facing the financial services and real estate markets today,” said Daniel Gropper, Ph.D., dean of the College of Business and Kaye Family professor.“South Florida is the epicenter of a dynamic real estate market and rapidly developing financial institutions, and we are excited to bring together experts to share their insights on what they expect next.”

Conference sessions are open to the public, followed by a networking event with industry professionals to provide an opportunity to learn from some of the region's influential voices in finance and real estate.

These events are part of the two-day, second annual Boca Finance and Real Estate Conference. The conference offers an interdisciplinary forum for gaining insights into recent academic and industry research, with an ability to discuss directly with experts. The inaugural Boca Finance Conference was at FAU in 2020, where the focus was on finance and corporate governance; this year, the focus is on finance, real estate, artificial intelligence and alternative investments.

“This event bridges the gap between academic theory and business knowledge on issues affecting all consumers,” said Anita Pennathur, Ph.D., chair of the finance department in the College of Business.“We anticipate that these seminars and networking events will help foster more innovation and growth in our region among some of the leading minds in these industries.”

For more information or to register for the session, visit here.

