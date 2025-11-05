[Latest] Carbon Fiber In Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market To Reach US$18.07 Billion By 2033 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market is accelerating into a period of major expansion, ignited by the industry's relentless pursuit of more powerful wind turbines. This demand is sparking a revolution in automated production and cost-efficient composites, solidifying carbon fiber's indispensable role in powering the next generation of wind energy. Chicago, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carbon fiber in wind turbine rotor blade market was valued at US$ 4.989 billion in 2024 and is expected to US$ 18.07 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.37% during the forecast period 2025–2033. global production of polyacrylonitrile is set to exceed 1.2 million metric tons in 2024. The Carbon fiber in wind turbine rotor blade market relies heavily on this precursor material. As a result, the PAN-based carbon fiber sector by volume is forecast to reach 104,400 tons in 2024. Moreover, pricing remains volatile and varies significantly across different regions. For instance, in the second quarter of 2025, PAN prices in the USA are projected to hit US$ 2423 per metric ton. Japan follows closely, with projected prices at US$ 1925 per metric ton for the same period. Request Sample Pages: In Europe, Germany anticipates PAN prices of US$ 1887 per metric ton in Q2 2025. Meanwhile, China is expected to see lower comparative costs at US$ 1778 per metric ton. Similarly, India's forecast is even more competitive at US$ 1688 per metric ton for Q2 2025. Critically, these fluctuations often trace back to base chemicals. In 2024, for example, prices for acrylonitrile ranged from US$ 1,500 to 1,800 per metric ton. Ultimately, such variances directly influence procurement strategies within the Carbon fiber in wind turbine rotor blade market. Key Findings in Carbon Fiber In Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 18.07 Billion CAGR 15.37% Largest Region (2024) Asia Pacific (61.60%) By Type Regular-Tow Carbon Fiber (76.20%) By Size 51–75-Meter Blade Size (38.40%) By Application Spar Cap (61.20%) Top Drivers

Rising demand for longer blades to maximize wind energy capture.

Advancements in automated manufacturing are reducing composite production cycle times. Supportive government policies worldwide continue to accelerate renewable energy projects. Top Trends

Emergence of thermoplastic resins to improve blade recyclability and repairability.

Increased utilization of large-tow carbon fiber for material cost reduction. Adoption of digital twin technology enables predictive maintenance for blades. Top Challenges

Persistent supply chain volatility for the precursor material polyacrylonitrile (PAN).

Technical difficulties in recycling the thermoset composites used in blades. Growing logistical complexities in transporting next-generation oversized turbine blades.

Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Are Revolutionizing Carbon Fiber Production For Wind Applications

Production scales are expanding rapidly to meet burgeoning demand in the Carbon fiber in wind turbine rotor blade market. In fact, global carbon fiber production surpassed 140,000 metric tons in 2024. However, energy intensity remains a significant operational challenge. Specifically, the average energy cost for polyacrylonitrile carbonization exceeded US$ 2,000 per metric ton in 2024. In response, new facilities are emerging to address these capacity needs. A major Chinese project fully operational by 2024, for example, boasts an annual capacity of 24,000 tons of precursor. Furthermore, it also includes capacity for 12,000 tons of large-tow carbon fiber.

Innovation is aggressively driving efficiency improvements across the sector. The CARBOWAVE project, for instance, aims to slash energy use in production by over 70 percent. Simultaneously, quality control is seeing massive technological upgrades. AI-driven defect detection systems in 2025 can now identify flaws covering merely 1 percent of a product's surface. Remarkably, these advanced systems have also achieved a detection accuracy of 100 percent with zero false positives, a true game-changer for the industry.

Innovative Rotor Designs Leverage Carbon Fiber To Achieve Unprecedented Length And Efficiency

Engineers are pushing performance boundaries in the Carbon fiber in wind turbine rotor blade market. Consequently, designs now often exceed 80 meters in length, a feat made possible by advanced composites. By comparison, standard 100-meter glass fiber blades can weigh up to a staggering 50 tons. Therefore, integrating carbon fiber into the spar of such a blade saves approximately 15 tons. Even on a smaller scale, the benefits are undeniable. For example, replacing just 30% of an 8-meter blade with carbon fiber reduces its weight by 50%.

Ultimately, these material innovations support more powerful and efficient turbines. In 2024, for instance, the average capacity of wind turbines has risen to 4.5 megawatts. Standard design life for these functional units is generally 20 years. As a result, with older models retiring, many 40-meter blades will soon come out of service, creating new opportunities. Indeed, creative repurposing is already actively underway. A 40-meter blade can be successfully transformed into a bridge with a 25-meter span. Similarly, it can form the robust structure for a 30-meter telecommunications mast, thereby extending the utility of materials from the Carbon fiber in wind turbine rotor blade market.

Offshore Wind Installations are Rapidly Expanding Global Demand For Composite Materials

The Carbon fiber in wind turbine rotor blade market is witnessing a massive surge in both onshore and offshore sectors. In 2024 alone, for example, 109.9 GW of global wind additions were land-based. Simultaneously, offshore wind capacity rose by a substantial 11.7 GW worldwide. This growth included the commissioning of 31 new offshore wind farms. In addition, these new projects contributed a total newly operational capacity of 11 GW in 2024. Consequently, global offshore wind capacity reached a total of 78.5 GW that year.

Notably, Mainland China dominated this specific high-growth sector. It accounted for over half of global offshore additions in 2024 with 6.1 GW. Meanwhile, the United States is also making significant strides in offshore development. In fact, the U.S. offshore energy pipeline had 4,097 MW under construction as of May 31, 2024. Major contributors include Vineyard Wind 1 at 806 MW. Revolution Wind is adding another 704 MW. Furthermore, Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind is contributing a massive 2,587 MW to the grid.

Asia Pacific Continues To Dominate Global Wind Energy Manufacturing and Installation

Undeniably, China remains an absolute titan in the Carbon fiber in wind turbine rotor blade market. As of June 2024, the nation has successfully installed an impressive 410 GW of wind energy. Moreover, its industrial base is equally robust and capable. China's onshore wind turbine nacelle assembly sector, for instance, now boasts an annual capacity of 82 GW. Indeed, the broader region reflects this immense industrial strength. The PAN-based carbon fiber market in Asia Pacific generated revenue of US$ 1.06 billion in 2024. Parallel industries also effectively drive material advancements in the region. For example, China spent roughly US$ 471 billion on defense in 2024, a sector sharing composite tech with wind.

In the West, meanwhile, Texas was identified in 2024 as having the greatest U.S. potential for Direct Air Capture. Critically, this technology, which can source CO2 for carbon fiber, could create 400,000 jobs by 2050. Supporting such innovation, Breakthrough Energy has invested over US$ 130 million into Texas-based clean energy projects, thereby indirectly benefiting the Carbon fiber in wind turbine rotor blade market.

Key Industry Players are Aggressively Increasing Production Capacities Through Strategic Investments

Leading manufacturers are heavily investing capital to serve the Carbon fiber in wind turbine rotor blade market. Toray Group is a prime example, with its annual carbon fiber capacity set to increase to 35,000 metric tons beginning in 2025. Specifically, their Spartanburg, South Carolina facility is expanding significantly to meet regional needs. It will add 3,000 metric tons of annual capacity starting in 2025. This specific U.S. expansion covers a substantial 30,000 square foot area. Moreover, globally, Toray will invest approximately US$ 780 million by 2025 to boost composite production.

In addition, further expansions are slated for key Asian facilities. Unit 3 at the Gumi Plant 4 in South Korea, for instance, will add 3,300 tons of annual capacity. Operations there begin in the second half of 2025, bringing the Gumi plant's total to 8,000 tons per year. As a result, by early 2025, Toray's total global carbon fiber production capacity will stand at approximately 64,000 tons. Supporting this, their global resin capacity was roughly 745,000 tons as of March 2024. They also hold 20,000 tons of acrylic fiber capacity in Japan, ultimately contributing to an annual revenue of US$ 15 billion.

Improving Economic Viability is Driving Adoption of Advanced Composite Materials

Fortunately, cost dynamics are shifting favorably for stakeholders in the Carbon fiber in wind turbine rotor blade market. The global benchmark for onshore wind generation, for example, is set to fall to a competitive US$ 38 per megawatt-hour. Furthermore, costs for clean power technologies are expected to drop by another 2-11% in 2025. However, despite these broader improvements, raw material premiums persist. In fact, carbon fiber currently remains 3–5 times more expensive than traditional steel, a key consideration for manufacturers. Of course, skilled labor is essential for maintaining these advanced composite blades.

In the UK, for instance, a Level 1 blade technician earns between £27 and £31 per hour in 2025. Next, Level 2 technicians see pay between £31 and £35 per hour. At the top, highly experienced Level 3 technicians can earn between £35 and £39 hourly. In the US, meanwhile, starting salaries for blade technicians range from US$ 40,000 to 50,000 annually. Subsequently, experienced US technicians can earn between US$ 60,000 and 80,000 per year.

Government Funding and Breakthrough Technologies are Accelerating Market Growth And Innovation

Strategic funding is vital for continued advancement in the Carbon fiber in wind turbine rotor blade market. Specifically, the U.S. DOE has announced up to US$ 20 million for Wind Turbine Technology Recycling. Additionally, the REIMAGINE BREAKERS opportunity offers US$ 8 million for grid modernization, with a February 28, 2025 deadline. Aerodynamics research also received US$ 6.25 million. More broadly, industrial decarbonization is supported by over US$ 136 million available for 66 projects. Internationally, a South African project backed by R105 billion will use 3.3 GW of renewable energy. Consequently, it aims to produce over 1 million tons of green ammonia annually, creating 20,000 jobs.

Simultaneously, emerging technologies promise further efficiency gains for the Carbon fiber in wind turbine rotor blade market. For example, LOOP continuous-fiber deposition has shown a 10% weight reduction in internal tests. In addition, new one-component epoxies can now cure in seconds, reducing energy use by more than 99%. Quality control is also advancing rapidly. AI systems, for instance, can now forecast twist defects up to 5 mm in advance. They can also predict pucker defects up to 2 mm ahead. Overall, the accuracy of these predictive systems currently stands at an impressive 94%.

Sustainable Lifecycle Management is Becoming Critical As Wind Turbine Installations Mature

The Carbon fiber in wind turbine rotor blade market must aggressively address end-of-life challenges. For example, by 2025, approximately 25,000 tons of blades will reach their operational end annually in Europe. Worryingly, this figure is projected to more than double to 52,000 tons annually by 2030. Spain alone will see 155 wind installations with nearly 4,200 turbines reaching 25 years of life by 2025. Therefore, this amounts to over 30,000 tons of blades requiring management. Fortunately, solutions are emerging. A recycling plant in Spain, for instance, now has the capacity to process 10,000 tons of blades per year.

Globally, the scale of this challenge is indeed immense. Over 40,000 wind turbines are expected to reach their end-of-life by 2030. Consequently, the global wind blade recycling market is projected to grow from US$ 1.31 billion in 2025. Meanwhile, growth continues unabated at the front end as well. In fact, global wind turbine installations reached a record 121.6 GW in 2024. Notably, this is double the capacity commissioned in 2019. Reflecting this demand, the global PAN-based carbon fiber market is projected to grow from US$ 3.06 billion in 2025.

Key Companies:



ZOLTEK Corporation

Mitsubishi Rayon

Hexcel

Teijin

SGL Carbon

Formosa Plastics Corp

Dow Inc

Hyosung Japan

Jiangsu Hengshen

Taekwang Industrial

Swancor Advanced Material Co

China Composites Group Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type



Regular Tow Carbon Fiber Large-Tow Carbon Fiber

By Blade Size



<27 meter

27-37 meter

38-50 meter

51-75 meter

76-100 meter 100-200 meter

By Application



Spar Cap

Leaf Root

Skin Surface Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South America

