Data Storage Corporation To Host Business Update Conference Call On November 14, 2025 At 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the“Company”), today announced plans to host a business update conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 14, 2025, to discuss the Company's sale of its CloudFirst subsidiary as well as its strategic business outlook.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 877-407-9219 for U.S. callers or for international callers +1-412-652-1274. A webcast of the call may be accessed at DTST Business Update Call or on the Company's News & Events section of the website, .

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company's website ( ) through May 14, 2026. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately three hours following the call, through November 21, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 for U.S. callers or + 1-201-612-7415 for international callers and entering conference ID: 13756996.

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) once the tender offer is complete plans investing in and supporting businesses including, but not limited to, GPU Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), AI-driven software applications, cybersecurity, and voice/data telecommunications. The Company's mission is to build sustainable, recurring revenue streams while maintaining financial discipline and strategic focus. For more information, visit

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

...