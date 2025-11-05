Bull Realty Joins TCN Worldwide As Atlanta, Georgia Affiliate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Atlanta-Based Commercial Real Estate Firm Expands Reach as the Newest Member of International Commercial Real Estate Organization, TCN Worldwide

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCN Worldwide, an alliance of top independent commercial real estate brokerage firms serving more than 200 markets globally, announced that Bull Realty has joined the organization as its newest member firm and Atlanta, GA affiliate. The partnership combines Bull Realty's deep regional expertise and proven ability to provide exceptional results for clients with TCN's international network of investors, capital sources, and marketing resources.

Founded in 1998, Bull Realty has grown into one of the Southeast's premier full-service commercial real estate firms. The company specializes in brokerage services including sales, leasing, tenant and landlord representation, and consulting. Bull Realty is recognized for its market expertise, strategic insights, and commitment to delivering superior results for clients across all commercial real estate sectors.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Bull Realty to TCN Worldwide,” said Ross Ford, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide.“Bull Realty has established a strong reputation in the Atlanta market and across the Southeast. The firm's leadership and proven track record of providing outstanding client service make them a valued addition to our global network.”

“Joining TCN Worldwide represents an exciting opportunity for Bull Realty to expand the value we provide to our brokers and clients on a global scale,” said Michael Bull, CCIM, CEO & Founder of Bull Realty.“As our firm and client base have grown, we've earned a reputation for achieving strong results for our sellers, particularly with larger commercial properties. Joining TCN Worldwide enhances our ability to expose assignments to a global pool of investors, while continuing to deliver the hands-on service and accountability clients deserve.”

For Bull Realty brokers, the move opens doors to global collaboration and expanded client reach. For owners and investors, it means one clear advantage-regional expertise with worldwide reach.

In addition, Michael Bull is the host of America's Commercial Real Estate Show, a widely respected industry podcast that provides insights and trends in commercial real estate for professionals across the U.S. More information about the podcast can be found at CREshow.

About Bull Realty

Bull Realty is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and serves clients throughout the Southeast and across the United States, leveraging its market knowledge and extensive network to deliver solutions tailored to each client's strategic objectives. Notable clients include multinational corporations, institutional investors, and local businesses across diverse industries. Learn more at.

About TCN Worldwide

An extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations is what allows TCN Worldwide to be a leader in the commercial real estate industry. With over 1,500 commercial real estate professionals serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest and most comprehensive service providers in the CRE industry.

TCN Worldwide provides complete integrated commercial real estate solutions across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.

For more information on TCN Worldwide, contact H. Ross Ford at 972-769-8701 or visit.

Attachment

Michael Bull, CCIM

CONTACT: Claudia Crow TCN Worldwide 9727698701...