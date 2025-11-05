Bitmachina Boosts Ottawa Presence With New Bitcoin ATM At SAAB Gas Centre

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- bitMachina, an Ottawa-based company dedicated to making cryptocurrency accessible, announced the installation of a new Bitcoin ATM at the SAAB Gas Centre, located at 1057 Cyrville Rd. This launch marks another strategic expansion of bitMachina's robust network of physical cryptocurrency points of sale across its home city and the province of Ontario.

Founded on the principle of simplifying the crypto experience, bitMachina provides a trusted, in-person alternative to online exchanges through its network of Bitcoin ATMs and Counters. This approach is designed to build confidence and provide a straightforward process for both new and experienced users to purchase digital assets securely with cash.

The new Bitcoin ATM at SAAB Gas Centre is strategically placed in a high-traffic, easily accessible location and offers exceptionally convenient hours, operating from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM, seven days a week. Customers can now purchase leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Ethereum (ETH), during their daily commute or regular errands.

"We are delighted to continue our expansion within our home city of Ottawa," said Christophe Désormeaux, CEO of bitMachina "Partnering with accessible locations like the SAAB Gas Centre on Cyrville Road allows us to integrate cryptocurrency into the daily routines of more people. Our goal is to make buying crypto as simple as stopping for gas."

Details of the new bitMachina Bitcoin ATM are as follows:

Location: SAAB Gas Centre, 1057 Cyrville Rd, Ottawa, ON, K1J 8G9

Services: Buy Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Ethereum (ETH).

Transaction Limits: $930 per 24 hours. Verified users can transact up to $25,000.

Hours of Operation:

Monday - Sunday: 6:00 AM – 11:00 PM

bitMachina is committed to providing a transparent and user-friendly experience, with clear fee structures and dedicated customer support for anyone needing assistance.

About bitMachina

bitMachina is a Canadian company focused on making it easy and accessible for people to buy and sell cryptocurrency. Through a network of Bitcoin ATMs and in-person Bitcoin Counters located in Ontario and Québec, bitMachina provides a straightforward, secure, and familiar way for customers to exchange Canadian dollars for digital currencies. By combining digital currency services with a physical presence, the company builds trust and simplifies the crypto experience for all Canadians.

Contact

For more information about the new location or for assistance with transactions, please contact: bitMachina Customer Support Email:... Phone: 343-308-6313 Website:

This press release was distributed with the help of Nomadic Advertising.