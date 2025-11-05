Fanatics Sportsbook And Megan Thee Stallion Hit All The Right Notes With New NBA Campaign

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Campaign Series,“Explained by Megan Thee Stallion,” Unites Music, Hoops, and Culture in a Cinematic Court-Side Spectacle

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanatics Sportsbook, the fastest growing sportsbook in America, is turning up the volume on basketball season with a cinematic new campaign starring three-time, Grammy Award-winning superstar, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Megan Thee Stallion. Kicking off the season, the new series, “Explained by Megan Thee Stallion,” celebrates where basketball, music, and culture collide, showcasing Fanatics' industry-leading FanCash rewards and Fair PlayTM injury protection in a way only Megan could.

Set on a dramatically lit basketball court,“FanCash Explained by Megan Thee Stallion,” features the superstar commanding a 25-piece orchestra from center court, blending swagger and sophistication to show how Fanatics Sportsbook's FanCash rewards hits differently. With an orchestral rendition of her chart-topping hit“Savage” building behind her, Megan breaks down why Fanatics is changing the game with a more rewarding betting experience for fans.

WATCH: Explained by Megan Thee Stallion:“ Orchestra”









Photo by OBB Media | Download HERE

Directed by Grammy-winning filmmaker Calmatic, the campaign turns the traditional sportsbook ad on its head. Megan, conducts an orchestra of musicians dressed in team colors from across the league, showing that no matter who you root for, Fanatics Sportsbook makes fandom rewarding.

Throughout the spot, Megan explains how Fanatics' FanCash is earned on bets – win or lose – and used on the things fans actually want across the Fanatics ecosystem like authentic NBA merchandise and game tickets, collectibles, one of a kind experiences, Bonus Bets, and more, culminating in Fanatics Sportsbook's tagline: “Winning Hits Different Here.”

Selena Kalvaria, Chief Marketing Officer at Fanatics Betting and Gaming said,“Megan Thee Stallion embodies the heartbeat of fandom where music, fashion, and sport collide and brings an energy that turns basketball season into a full-blown cultural moment. She's the perfect partner to show how Fanatics Sportsbook makes winning hit different.”

In the second ad coming later this month, Megan explains how Fanatic Sportsbook's Fair PlayTM Injury Protection will be expanded to now include the entire first half of every NBA regular-season game during the 2025-26 season giving customers the most generous bet protection available in the sports betting industry.

Fair Play Explained by Megan Thee Stallion:“Steed”





Photo by OBB Media | Download HERE

The campaign will run throughout the NBA season across TV, OLV, social, podcasts, OOH, and influencer activations, with special integrations planned around the In-Season Tournament, All-Star Weekend, and Playoffs. As Fanatics continues to disrupt the sports betting category, this campaign underscores the brand's commitment to delivering a premium, fan-first experience powered by culture, storytelling, and game-changing talent partnerships. The campaign marks the third with creative agency partner Anomaly.

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics, a global digital sports platform. The Fanatics Sportsbook, now the fastest growing sportsbook in America, is available to 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market in the U.S. Fanatics Casino is currently available online in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York with offices in Denver, Leeds and Dublin.

Must be 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or CALL 1-800-522-4700, (MD), (800)-327-5050 or (MA), Call (877)8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), or Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or (CT), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), (NC), (WV)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



