PLX Investors Have Opportunity To Join Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (“Protalix” or“the Company”) (NYSE: PLX ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Protalix and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, its partner in "the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell-based protein expression system," issued a press release on October 17, 2025, "acknowledging that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has issued a negative opinion on the request to approve the dosing regimen of 2 mg/kg body weight infused every 4 weeks (E4W) for Elfabrio (pegunigalsidase alfa, in addition to the currently approved dosing regimen of 1 mg/kg body weight infused every 2 weeks (E2W)." Based on this news, shares of Protalix fell by 22.5% on the same day.

