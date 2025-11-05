TVRD Investors Have Opportunity To Join Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (“Tvardi” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: TVRD ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Tvardi issued a press release on October 13, 2025, titled:“Tvardi Therapeutics Provides Update on Preliminary Data from Phase 2 REVERT Trial in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.” The Company's release stated that“REVERT IPF Phase 2 clinical trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial of TTI-101 alone or in addition to nintedanib (OFEV®) in patients with IPF. The study was designed to assess safety, pharmacokinetics, and exploratory outcomes related to lung function. After reviewing the preliminary safety data and exploratory efficacy results, including changes in Forced Vital Capacity (FVC), the Company concluded that the study did not meet its goals.” Based on this news, shared of Tvardi fell by almost 84% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at , or by email at ....

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

...