Richard Jacik Joins The American Institutes For Research As Chief Technology Officer

Arlington, Va., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard Jacik, an expert in systems architecture and digital transformation, has joined the American Institutes for Research (AIR) as chief technology officer to lead the continuous improvement of AIR's technology infrastructure and data systems.

“To effectively and efficiently serve our clients and communities, AIR must be able to fully leverage the power of technology and maximize the potential of our internal and external systems,” said Jessica Heppen, AIR president and CEO.“Richard comes to AIR with a wealth of experience in helping public- and private-sector clients transform their digital infrastructure to ensure it best meets the needs of those that they serve.”

Before joining AIR, Jacik was chief digital officer for Brillient, where he helped lead digital transformation efforts for federal government agencies and commercial clients. He has worked in information technology (IT) and the digital space for more than 25 years and has deep expertise in designing, building, and managing complex IT programs. He has worked with multiple federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology.

In his new role, Jacik oversees AIR's internal information technology and corporate business systems, as well as technology solutions for the organization's external clients, including federal and state agencies, philanthropies and non-profit organizations, and business and industry. He is a member of AIR's Executive Leadership Team.

“Applying artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies to improve access to information, services, and resources supports the only objective worth pursuing-helping people live better lives,” said Jacik, who joined AIR on Oct. 20.“I am inspired by AIR's mission and look forward to collaborating with their incredible team to find solutions for our staff, our clients, and everyone that our work touches.”

Jacik received a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and computer science from Kent State University and a master's in computer science and graduate certificate in software engineering from George Mason University (GMU).

Earlier this year, Jacik was inaugurated into the GMU College of Engineering and Computing Academy of Excellence, which honors those who have made considerable contributions to the field of engineering or computing throughout their careers. He is also Industry Chair of GMU's AI-in-Gov Council and chair of the university's Computer Science External Advisory Board.

About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health, and the workforce. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit .

