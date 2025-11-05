Elev8 New Media Recognized As A 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner For Fourth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boutique PR agency recognized for driving credibility and growth across high-impact sectors, including biotechnology, fintech, blockchain, and advanced energy

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 New Media (“Elev8”), an award-winning boutique public relations agency that specializes in results-driven media relations and social media management, is proud to announce its recognition on the Inc. Power Partner Awards for the fourth consecutive year. The annual program recognizes B2B organizations with proven track records of empowering entrepreneurs and accelerating growth across emerging industries.

The companies named to this year's Inc. Power Partner list earned exceptional client ratings for their ability to help business leaders navigate dynamic and highly technical markets. These trusted partners enable founders and executives to scale efficiently by strengthening critical business functions such as communications, investor relations, and brand positioning, freeing teams to focus on innovation and execution.

With a client portfolio that spans biotechnology and life sciences, medical technology, financial services, fintech, blockchain and digital assets, nuclear and clean energy, robotics and automation, consumer products, and EV infrastructure, Elev8 operates at the forefront of industries reshaping the global economy.

The agency's work centers on translating complexity into clarity and credibility, turning sophisticated technologies and ideas into narratives that resonate with investors, industry leaders, and the public. Through earned media, executive visibility, and thoughtful storytelling, Elev8 helps companies establish legitimacy, build trust with key stakeholders, and drive measurable business outcomes.

“Being named an Inc. Power Partner for a fourth time is the highest affirmation of our model,” said Jessica Starman, Chief Executive Officer of Elev8 New Media.“Our clients are building the future across some of the most complex and fast-moving sectors. Our role is to ensure their innovations are not only seen, but understood and trusted.”

The Inc. Power Partner Awards celebrate the firms that entrepreneurs and high-growth businesses rely on to scale efficiently and sustainably.

“The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners, the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers, they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed.”

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit .

About Elev8 New Media

Elev8 New Media is an award-winning boutique public relations agency committed to amplifying the market presence of both established leaders and emerging innovators across a wide array of industries. Elev8 partners with trailblazers driving transformative change, leveraging its team of award-winning PR and social media experts to secure thousands of earned media placements for clients in top-tier media outlets, including mainstream, broadcast, trade, local, and niche. Beyond public relations, Elev8 New Media also provides comprehensive corporate social media management, helping clients build and sustain a compelling online narrative that sets them apart.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit

Contact Information

Elev8 New Media

...