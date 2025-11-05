Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Leesburg, Virginia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Riverfield Estates will offer luxury homes on expansive wooded home sites in Loudoun County

LEESBURG, Va., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Riverfield Estates, is coming soon to Leesburg, Virginia. This boutique community will feature just 20 luxury single-family homes on spacious home sites up to one and a half acres. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in early 2026.

Riverfield Estates showcases modern two-story floor plans with 4 to 6 bedrooms, 4 to 6 bathrooms, and 2- to 3-car garages. Homes will be built with the exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Home designs will include options for expansive basements and professionally curated finishes. Pricing is anticipated to start from $1.1 million.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.









Located just minutes from the Potomac River and vibrant downtown Leesburg, Riverfield Estates offers scenic views and convenient access to nature trails, local shopping, seasonal markets, and notable vineyards. The community is less than 30 minutes from Dulles International Airport with easy access to Route 7, U.S. Route 15, and the Dulles Toll Road. Residents will also benefit from assignment to the highly rated Loudoun County Public Schools.

"We are thrilled to introduce Riverfield Estates to the Leesburg area, where home shoppers can enjoy luxury living in a serene, wooded setting," said Nimita Shah, Division President of Toll Brothers in D.C. Metro. "This boutique community offers a rare opportunity to own a Toll Brothers home in one of Loudoun County's most desirable locations."

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Riverfield Estates, call (855) 298-0316 or visit.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit.

