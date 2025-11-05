EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) And In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) Training Webinar: Explore Impact On Regulatory Strategies, And Practical Steps For Achieving Compliance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The evolving EU MDR and IVDR present key opportunities for companies to enhance compliance strategies, engage with notified bodies, and optimize market access. Staying informed and proactively adapting will be crucial to navigating regulatory changes and meeting 2025 compliance deadlines efficiently.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EU MDR and IVDR: Key Updates and Compliance Strategies for 2025 (Aug 6, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) were introduced to enhance patient safety, improve device traceability, and ensure a more robust regulatory framework for medical devices and diagnostics within the European Union.

Replacing the previous Medical Device Directive (MDD) and In Vitro Diagnostic Directive (IVDD), these regulations impose stricter requirements for clinical evidence, post-market surveillance, and notified body oversight. While MDR has been in effect since 2021, the phased implementation of IVDR continues, with key deadlines extending into 2025 and beyond.

Companies must navigate evolving regulatory expectations, manage compliance challenges, and adapt to ongoing updates from the European Commission and Medical Device Coordination Group (MDCG). Staying informed on these changes and proactively adjusting compliance strategies is crucial for maintaining market access and avoiding regulatory pitfalls.

The EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) continue to evolve, posing ongoing challenges for medical device and diagnostic manufacturers. With 2025 bringing critical deadlines, regulatory updates, and new compliance expectations, companies must stay ahead to ensure smooth market access and adherence to stringent requirements.

This webinar will provide a comprehensive overview of the latest MDR and IVDR changes, their impact on regulatory strategies, and practical steps for achieving compliance. Attendees will gain insights into notified body expectations, post-market surveillance updates, EUDAMED implementation, and industry best practices to navigate the complex EU regulatory landscape efficiently.

Why You Should Attend

This training is essential for regulatory affairs professionals, quality assurance managers, medical device and IVD manufacturers, compliance officers, and anyone responsible for ensuring adherence to EU MDR and IVDR requirements. If you are involved in regulatory submissions, product certification, post-market surveillance, or EUDAMED compliance, this webinar will equip you with the latest updates and practical strategies to navigate evolving regulations. Whether you are working to transition legacy devices, engage with notified bodies, or streamline your compliance processes, this session will provide valuable insights, real-world examples, and actionable steps to stay ahead of 2025 regulatory challenges.

Who Should Attend:



Regulatory Affairs Specialist

Regulatory Affairs Manager

Quality Assurance Specialist

Quality Assurance Manager

Compliance Officer

Clinical Affairs Manager

R&D Engineer

Product Development Manager

Medical Device Consultant

Risk Management Specialist

Post-Market Surveillance Specialist

Notified Body Liaison

Technical Documentation Specialist

Design Assurance Engineer

Manufacturing Engineer

Supply Chain Manager

Labeling and UDI Compliance Specialist

EUDAMED Compliance Specialist Chief Compliance Officer

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Welcome and speaker introduction

Objectives and learning outcomes of the session

Quick overview of EU MDR and IVDR

Scope and significance

Key differences between MDR and IVDR

Importance of compliance in 2025 and beyond

Key Updates in EU MDR & IVDR for 2025

Recent Regulatory Changes & Extensions

Overview of new/amended regulations

Updates from the European Commission & MDCG

Latest deadlines and transition timelines

Challenges in MDR/IVDR Implementation

Notified body capacity and certification delays

New guidance documents and evolving interpretations

UDI (Unique Device Identification) updates

Post-market surveillance and reporting requirements

IVDR-Specific Changes for 2025

Status of legacy IVD devices under extended transition periods

Changes in classification and requirements for performance evaluation

EUDAMED and IVDR reporting obligations

Compliance Strategies & Best Practices

Regulatory Readiness Checklist

Gap analysis and impact assessment

Steps to ensure conformity with MDR/IVDR

Notified Body Engagement

How to prepare for certification audits

Best practices for technical documentation submissions

Post-Market Surveillance (PMS) & Vigilance Reporting

New reporting timelines and expectations

Handling field safety corrective actions (FSCA)

EUDAMED Implementation Strategies

Practical steps to comply with database requirements

Common challenges and solutions

Digital Transformation & Automation in Compliance

Use of digital tools for regulatory documentation

AI and automation for tracking compliance metrics

Case Studies & Industry Perspectives

Real-world Challenges & Solutions

Case studies of successful MDR/IVDR transitions

Common pitfalls and how to avoid them Q&A Session (Interactive Discussion with Participants)

Speaker

Charles Paul is an instructional designer and management consultant with over 30 years experience providing training and consulting services to regulated industries. He has installed quality systems and designed and developed GMP and operational documentation and training programs for foods and beverage, pharmaceuticals, biotech, cosmetics, and consumer product OTC industries.

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900