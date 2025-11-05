Biomarker Deals Accelerate: Strategic Alliances Reshape Life Sciences Innovation
|Report Metric
|Details
|Segments covered
|Deal Type
|Market Drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- Biomarkers are transforming healthcare by enabling earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment plans, and real-time monitoring of disease progression and treatment response thanks to advances in multi-omics, AI, and liquid biopsy technologies.
- In oncology, biomarkers now drive companion diagnostics, allowing targeted therapies to be administered only to patients likely to benefit, which improves treatment efficacy while reducing side effects and healthcare costs.
Emerging startups:
- Grail Nucleix Biodesix SomaLogic
The report addresses the following questions:What factors are driving the growth of the market?
- Rising incidence of diseases, advances in omics and imaging technologies, and personalized medicine are the trends driving the market dynamics.
- The market in this report is segmented based on deal type and analysis. Based on deal type the market is segmented into licensing, acquisitions, and collaborations.
- Partnerships are dominating the biomarker market.
- The primary challenges facing the biomarkers market are the high development costs and the requirement for skilled labor. On the opportunity side, the market is poised for significant growth through emerging markets and personalized medicine.
Market leaders include:
- ABBOTT AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. BAYER AG BD BIOFOURMIS BIOMERIEUX BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC. BRUKER DANAHER CORP. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD. ILLUMINA INC. MERCK KGAA QIAGEN REVVITY THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.
For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact....
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.
For media inquiries, email... or visit our media page for access to our market research library.
Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.CONTACT: BCC Research Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, U.S. Email:... Phone: +1 781-489-7301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment