Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela To Yash, Kiara Advani: Top 8 New Pairs In 2026 Movies Check

New couples are often seen on the silver screen, and audiences love this change. Something similar is set to happen in 2026. Eight new couples will be seen romancing and engaging in action on the silver screen in 2026. Let's check the full list

Kartik Aaryan and Sri Leela will be sharing the screen together for the first time. The two will be seen in the film Tu Meri Aashiqui Hai. This musical drama is directed by Anurag Basu and is scheduled to release on May 1, 2026. The budget of the movie is between ₹60-70 crores.

Director Saurabh Gupta's upcoming film, Likee Likee, is a romantic-action film starring Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma. This is their first film together. The film will also be released in 2026. Its budget has not yet been revealed.

Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Panday are collaborating for the first time in the upcoming film Chand Mera Dil. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is scheduled to release on April 10, 2026. The budget of the movie has not yet been revealed.

Janhvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff will also be seen in the upcoming film Lag Ja Gale, which is scheduled for release in the second half of 2026. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film has a budget of under 100 crore rupees.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will be seen sharing the screen together for the first time in director Nitesh Tiwari's film Ramayan. The film will be released on Diwali 2026. Its budget is ₹4000 crore.

Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan are collaborating for the first time in director Maruthi's film, The Raja Saab. This horror thriller and romantic film is scheduled to release on January 9, 2026. The film's budget is ₹450 crore.

Yash and Kiara Advani are working together for the first time in director Geetu Mohandas's film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The movie is scheduled to release on March 26, 2026. Its budget is reported to be between ₹300 and ₹600 crore.

Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina are working together for the first time in an untitled film by director Imtiaz Ali. The film tells the love story of a young couple during the India-Pakistan partition. It will also be released in 2026. Its budget has not yet been revealed.