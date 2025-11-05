Haq Star Cast Educational Qualifications: Yami Gautam To Emraan Hashmi Check Here
Haq Starcast Educational Qualification: The film 'Haq' will be released in theaters on November 7. The film's star cast also includes Vartika Singh, Danish Hussain, and Sheeba Chaddha. Get to know the education details of all these stars
Yami Gautam studied at Yadavindra Public School in Chandigarh. After this, she graduated with a Law Honors degree from Panjab University. She then moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in films.
Emraan Hashmi studied at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai. After studying here, he graduated from Sydenham College in Mumbai.
Vartika Singh did her schooling in Lucknow. After that, she graduated from the University of Lucknow. She then started her modeling career.
Danish Hussain started doing theater after graduating from the University of Delhi. He then moved to Mumbai. He is seen in an important role in the film 'Haq'.
Actress Sheeba Chaddha graduated from Hansraj College, University of Delhi. During this time, she did theater and then became an actress.
