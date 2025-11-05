UPS Cargo Plane Crashes Near Louisville Airport, Fire Erupts Over Mile-Long Stretch

A UPS cargo plane en route to Honolulu crashed shortly after take-off from Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport on November 4. FAA confirmed the incident as UPS Flight 2976 went down around 5:15 pm local time. Flames spread nearly a mile from the crash site. Police reported injuries, and investigations are underway.

