Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates 3Q25 Report On Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD)


2025-11-05 10:08:00
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Gladstone Commercial Corporation. (NASDAQ: GOOD): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Gladstone Commercial Corp. (NASDAQ: GOOD). In the third quarter of 2025, Gladstone Commercial Corp. maintained its disciplined portfolio management approach. The Company ended the quarter with 151 properties across 27 states, expanding its footprint from the previous quarter. During 3Q25, GOOD executed its capital recycling strategy by selling one non-core property, for $3.0M. Additionally, the Company expanded its portfolio by acquiring a fully occupied six facility portfolio totaling 693,236 square feet for $54.8M, at a cap rate of 9.53%. In the same period, the Company leased or renewed 14 properties over 734,464 square feet with a remaining lease term ranging from 0.7 years to 11.4 years. These moves underscore GOOD's ongoing emphasis on industrial assets while maintaining liquidity and reducing exposure to non-core properties.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • In 3Q25, GOOD purchased a fully occupied six-facility industrial portfolio totaling ~693K sq ft for ~$54.5-54.8M at a ~9.53% cap rate with a 20-year lease term.
  • Sold one non-core industrial asset for $3.0M and completed ~734K sq ft of leasing while collecting 100% of cash rents.
  • Generated FFO and Core FFO of $16.4 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, each.



Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

MENAFN05112025004218003983ID1110299927



Newsfile Corp

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search