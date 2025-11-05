Stonegate Capital Partners Updates 3Q25 Report On Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD)
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.
Key Takeaways:
- In 3Q25, GOOD purchased a fully occupied six-facility industrial portfolio totaling ~693K sq ft for ~$54.5-54.8M at a ~9.53% cap rate with a 20-year lease term. Sold one non-core industrial asset for $3.0M and completed ~734K sq ft of leasing while collecting 100% of cash rents. Generated FFO and Core FFO of $16.4 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, each.
Click image above to view full announcement.
About Stonegate
Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment