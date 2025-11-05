I10x.Ai: The First Meta-Layer Across The Entire AI Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore Platform Unites Access to OpenAI, Claude, Gemini, and More – Plus Daily AI News and Live Benchmarks in One Place

Singapore, Singapore, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i10x introduces a new meta-layer platform that seamlessly spans the entire AI ecosystem. Users no longer need to manage separate subscriptions to OpenAI, Claude, Gemini, xAI Grok, and other models - instead, they access all leading Large Language Models through a single, intuitive interface, complemented by curated AI news, real-time model comparisons, and a library of over 500 business-ready agents.





Website Screenshot

The Meta-Layer Approach

i10x positions itself as an infrastructural layer sitting above all major AI providers. Think of it as the operating system for professional AI usage: one platform that aggregates access to every relevant LLM while adding intelligence and context that individual model providers don't offer.

"Companies shouldn't have to choose between AI models – they should have access to all of them," explains René Linden, Co-Founder of i10X. "We've built the meta-layer that's been missing: universal access to OpenAI, Claude, Gemini, xAI Grok, and others, combined with the intelligence to know which model performs best for which task."

Three Core Functions in One Platform



Universal LLM Access: Direct access to all major models – OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, xAI Grok, DeepSeek, and more. Users can switch between models instantly, compare outputs side-by-side, and select the optimal system for each specific task. No separate accounts, no API management, no platform switching.

AI Intelligence Hub: Daily curated news covering model updates, performance benchmarks, use case studies, and regulatory changes. One filtered feed instead of following dozens of scattered sources across X, tech blogs, and research papers. Live Model Benchmarks: Real-time answers to critical questions: Which LLM currently leads in reasoning? Which is fastest? Which has the lowest error rates? Continuous testing shows users exactly which model to use for their specific needs – no weeks of self-testing required.

Plus 500+ specialized agents for marketing, content, ads, and research – all leveraging the best-performing models automatically.

One Price, Total Access

While companies typically spend hundreds monthly on fragmented AI subscriptions, i10x offers a fixed-price model: one platform, one price, complete access to all LLMs, news, benchmarks, and agents.

"Other platforms offer either tools or information about AI. We unite both" adds René Linden, Co-Founder of i10X. "Users read which model is currently leading, test it instantly, and deploy it with specialized agents. That's the meta-layer the market needs – sitting above the entire AI ecosystem, not locked into any single provider."

More information:

Logo

About i10x

i10x is the first meta-layer platform over the global AI ecosystem, providing unified access to all leading LLMs (OpenAI, Claude, Gemini, xAI Grok, DeepSeek), daily curated AI intelligence, live model benchmarks, and 500+ business agents. Headquarters: Singapore.

Press Contact

Christopher Ort | PR Manager

... | +49 151 18568487