Kendra Calico Releases Women Thou Art Veiled, A Transformative Call To Women In Faith

International evangelism leader and television broadcaster Kendra Calico announces the release of her inspiring new book, Women Thou Art Veiled. Rooted in the Christian tradition of evangelism, this work is a clarion call to women across the globe, encouraging them to embrace their God-given purpose, break free from spiritual and societal constraints, and walk boldly in faith.

Women Thou Art Veiled explores the unique challenges women face, both within and outside of the church, and offers a message of liberation through the power of Christ. Drawing on scripture, spiritual insight, and years of ministerial experience, Calico presents a compelling guide for women seeking to deepen their relationship with God while overcoming obstacles that have kept them hidden or diminished.

The inspiration behind the book stems from Calico's lifelong mission of“touching women” through evangelism. With a global platform in television broadcasting, she has witnessed firsthand the struggles and triumphs of women across cultures. This book is her way of extending that ministry beyond the screen, equipping women everywhere with the spiritual tools to transform their lives.

The book's intended audience is women of all ages and backgrounds who are searching for encouragement, renewal, and a deeper spiritual connection. By addressing universal struggles with a faith-driven perspective, Women Thou Art Veiled promises to resonate with readers on a deeply personal level, sparking empowerment and revival.

Kendra Calico is a recognized worldwide leader in television evangelism broadcasting. Her voice has reached millions through her ministry, and she continues to be a trusted source of spiritual guidance and leadership. With this new release, she expands her mission to inspire, uplift, and equip women to live fully in the light of God's calling.

Women Thou Art Veiled is now available for purchase on Amazon and through major online booksellers.

