AI-Powered Documentary When Socrates Met Confucius Set To Premiere, Uniting Ancient Thinkers Across Civilizations

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An innovative international documentary, When Socrates Met Confucius, is poised for its upcoming debut on Jiangsu Satellite TV and broadcasters in Greece, heralding a new chapter in cross-cultural dialogue.









Produced in collaboration with the UK's Lion Television and inspired by the best-selling book by Greek writer Christos Kafteranis, the 90-minute film has garnered official backing from China's National Radio and Television Administration, the Chinese Embassy in Greece, and the Greek Ministry of Culture.

Blending artificial intelligence with historical insight, the project creates a simulated encounter between two of history's greatest philosophers - Socrates from ancient Greece and Confucius from China. Through advanced AI, the film analyzes a wealth of texts and teachings attributed to both sages, constructing a bilingual database that enables a lifelike, speculative dialogue.





Richard Bradley, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Lion Television, shared the vision behind the project:“We're taking two of the great philosophers of East and West, Confucius, and Socrates, as a way of exploring cultural exchange. But we are adding a modern or contemporary layer on, because we are going to bring it to life with AI. What would happen if they had met? What would they have said to each other? Because they never met, we can use AI to bring them together.”

The documentary combines several storytelling techniques: AI-generated imagery reconstructs the philosophers' likenesses, while expert interviews offer scholarly perspectives on their enduring influence. Filmed on location in both Greece and China, the production visits historic sites tied to each thinker, tracing how their ideas continue to resonate today.

Structurally, the film juxtaposes their distinct historical settings - Socrates in the Golden Age of Athens and Confucius in the turbulent late Zhou Dynasty - to explore how their environments shaped their philosophical outlooks.

More than a technical experiment, the film aims to promote the vision of a“Community with a Shared Future for Mankind,” underscoring the timeless value of ancient wisdom in today's globalized world. It has already drawn industry acclaim at international forums such as MIP London, MIPCOM, and the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART), generating strong interest from distributors and creators alike.

By reviving classical thought through modern innovation, When Socrates Met Confucius offers a unique lens on cultural heritage and global interconnectedness. Audiences worldwide are encouraged to stay tuned for its release.

