Token Security Named One Of The Top 50 Most Promising Startups Of 2025 By The Information

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Token Security, the leader in agentic AI and Non-Human Identity (NHI) security, today announced it has been named one of The Information's“50 Most Promising Startups of 2025.” The list highlights privately held companies with strong revenue growth, scalable business models, and transformative market potential. Token Security was selected as one of the eight companies in the B2B & Security category for securing AI agents across enterprise environments.

Token Security was recognized for helping organizations govern the rapidly growing number of AI agents and NHIs that access cloud systems, SaaS platforms, and internal applications. Unlike traditional identity management tools, Token Security provides lifecycle management capabilities to continuously discover AI agents and machine identities, maps their permissions, ownership, and access paths, and provides automated remediation to prevent misuse and cyberattacks.

“We're honored to be named one of the most promising startups of 2025 by The Information, which validates the urgency of securing agentic AI and the need for strategies that address identity, governance, and risk at machine speed,” said Itamar Apelblat, Co-Founder and CEO of Token Security.“AI agents are already making decisions and accessing critical systems and applications inside enterprises, but most organizations have no idea where they are, what they're doing, and what they can access.”

The Information selected Token Security based on revenue growth, customer traction, and its leadership in defining identity-first AI security for enterprises. The company's customers include Fortune 500 and high-growth technology organizations that rely on Token to secure AI agent access, harden permissions, and gain full visibility into NHIs spanning hybrid multi-cloud environments.

“Enterprises are rapidly adopting AI to innovate, gain efficiencies, and create competitive advantages, but they must do so securely without slowing down progress,” said Ido Shlomo, Co-Founder and CTO of Token Security.“This recognition by The Information highlights the cybersecurity and compliance challenges that AI is introducing in every organization and how Token Security is well-positioned to solve this problem by providing a platform that delivers visibility, control, and governance of AI agent identities.”

About Token Security

Token Security accelerates secure enterprise adoption of Agentic AI by discovering, managing, and governing every AI agent and non-human identity across the organization. From continuous visibility to least-privilege enforcement and lifecycle management, Token Security provides complete control over AI and machine identities, eliminating blind spots, reducing risk, and ensuring compliance at scale.

Token Security is backed by Notable Capital, TLV Partners, SNR, and industry veterans, including Kevin Mahaffey, Founder of Lookout, and Shlomo Kramer, Co-Founder and CEO of Cato Networks.

