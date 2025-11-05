Sports Betting Companion, Golden Camel, Launches New In-Person Content Hub

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new office will serve as a creative environment for product team and a physical gathering space for Golden Camel's online community

Tempe, Arizona, United States, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Camel, the next-generation sports betting dashboard redefining how bettors engage with their wagers, today announced the opening of its brand-new Content Hub in the heart of Tempe, Arizona. The state-of-the-art space will serve as the company's creative engine, producing original shows, podcasts, and community-driven events designed to elevate the sports betting experience.

The Content Hub will also be home to Golden Camel's weekly flagship podcast, filmed and recorded on-site, with appearances from leading sports personalities, former professional athletes, analysts, and creators. In addition, the space will provide a collaborative environment for Tempe's fast-growing community of entrepreneurs and creators to connect around sports, technology, and entertainment.

Beyond content production and located just minutes from Arizona State University, the hub will host live watch parties, educational sessions for aspiring creators, and events designed to bridge the worlds of sports betting and modern media.

Local Economic Impact

The Content Hub is expected to generate a meaningful boost to Tempe's creative economy - from sponsoring community events to investing in local vendors – helping fuel the city's growth as an emerging hub for sports, media, and technology.

About Golden Camel

Golden Camel is a next-generation sports betting dashboard built to simplify and elevate the betting experience. With live scoring, smart bet aggregation, and a global bettor community, Golden Camel makes it easy for fans to track their bets across multiple sportsbook accounts while connecting with other players. For more information, visit GoldenCamel.

Attachments



Golden Camel

Golden Camel

Golden Camel

Golden Camel Golden Camel

CONTACT: Account Lead Sterling Randle Digital Sport by Hot Paper Lantern...