Firmly Unveils Unified“Buy Now” Platform To Power The Future Of Agentic Commerce

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- firmly, the transaction layer powering shoppable content and commerce everywhere, today announced the launch of its new“Buy Now” platform, a unified technology stack that standardizes fragmented commerce protocols and enables any merchant to make their products shoppable anywhere, with zero engineering effort. As consumers increasingly expect to transact instantly through AI chatbots, social apps, connected TV, or publisher content, firmly's platform provides the missing connective tissue, transforming how merchants and digital platforms connect in the era of agentic commerce.

“The rise of AI-driven and embedded commerce has created massive complexity for merchants. There are dozens of protocols, evolving standards, and fragmented integrations to overcome. firmly solves this with a single, unified“Buy Now” stack that bridges merchants, agents, and platforms through a secure, standardized interface,” said Scott Hendrickson, Chief Revenue Officer at firmly.“AI agents and humans are ready to transact within digital platforms, and firmly ensures they can do so safely and seamlessly at scale-with any merchant. We've built the pipes for the next wave of commerce, unlocking effortless transactions and scalable growth for both merchants and digital platforms.”

firmly's Buy Now platform serves as the trust layer for the emerging agentic commerce ecosystem, bridging evolving protocols and securing every transaction end-to-end. Merchants no longer need to deploy or maintain their own Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers or implement evolving commerce standards individually. firmly handles data ingestion, structuring, and protocol alignment, reducing technical overhead while preserving merchant control, brand identity, and direct consumer relationships.

Centralized Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server – Delivers structured product, pricing, availability, and fulfillment data in an AI-readable format.

Consolidated Protocol Management – Provides support for all current and future standards, including the MCP, APP/AP2, KYA and more

Cryptographic Audit Trail – Generates verifiable human authorization proofs for every order.

Agent Reputation Manager – Scores and monitors agent behavior across merchants to reduce fraud.

Merchant Control Center – Enables merchants to approve or restrict agent and platform access. Product Catalog – Rich product catalog to help digital platforms surface the right products based on real time availability and price.

“Protocols are evolving rapidly, and merchants can't afford to chase every new standard,” said Kumar Senthil, Co-Founder and CEO of firmly.“firmly abstracts the complexity, providing a trusted foundation for safe, scalable agentic commerce-so merchants can focus on growing their business, not managing integrations.”

