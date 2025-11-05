Assistant Professor of AI and Media, American University

Dr. Rohan Grover is an Assistant Professor of AI and Media at American University's School of Communication. His research explores the politics of technology policy, with a particular focus on the ethical and political dynamics of implementing data privacy law. His current book project draws on ethnographic research in the privacy tech industry to argue that the politics of technology policy are found not only in the letter of the law or its effects, but also in its sociotechnical infrastructure.

Dr. Grover's research has been published in journals such as New Media & Society, Political Communication, the International Journal of Communication, Telecommunications Policy, the Journal of Information Policy, The Information Society, and at CHI. His work has been supported by the NSF-funded Law and Science Dissertation Grant, and recognized with the James R. Cleary Prize for Student Media Law & Policy Research as well as top paper awards from the International Communication Association. He has also received support from major funders across the fields of communication, computing, political science, and media studies.

Dr. Grover earned his PhD from the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Southern California. Before academia, he was a product manager and data strategist at digital media and political advocacy organizations including HuffPost, MoveOn, Planned Parenthood, and Upworthy. He holds an MA in Media, Culture, and Communication from New York University and a BS in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is also affiliated with the Center for Information, Technology, and Public Life (CITAP) and the Global Internet Governance Academic Network (GigaNet).

2025–present Assistant Professor, American University

2025 University of Southern California, PhD, Communication

