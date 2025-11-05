Nortech Systems Incorporated To Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Hold A Conference Call On November 13, 2025
About Nortech Systems Incorporated
Nortech Systems Incorporated is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech primarily serves the medical device, medical imaging, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include medical device, software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire/cable/interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, MN, Nortech currently has six manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS. Nortech's website is .
Contact
Andrew D. C. LaFrence
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance
952-345-2243
