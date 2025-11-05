403
Fire at nursing home in Bosnia kills ten people
(MENAFN) At least 11 people have died in a fire that broke out Tuesday evening at a nursing home in Tuzla, located in northeastern Bosnia-Herzegovina, local media reported Wednesday. The blaze erupted on the seventh floor of the retirement facility, causing injuries to several residents as well as to police officers, firefighters, and medical personnel who responded to the scene, according to public broadcaster BHRT.
Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control after several hours of intense intervention. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the incident, which has left the local community in shock and mourning.
