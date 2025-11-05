Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fire at nursing home in Bosnia kills ten people

Fire at nursing home in Bosnia kills ten people


2025-11-05 08:52:02
(MENAFN) At least 11 people have died in a fire that broke out Tuesday evening at a nursing home in Tuzla, located in northeastern Bosnia-Herzegovina, local media reported Wednesday. The blaze erupted on the seventh floor of the retirement facility, causing injuries to several residents as well as to police officers, firefighters, and medical personnel who responded to the scene, according to public broadcaster BHRT.

Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control after several hours of intense intervention. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the incident, which has left the local community in shock and mourning.

MENAFN05112025000045017281ID1110299342



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search