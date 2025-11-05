Curonix Strengthens Executive Leadership With Appointment Of Leading Medical Device Executive Russell Fleeger As Chief Financial Officer To Drive Next Stage Of Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curonix LLC (“Curonix” or the“Company”), a medical technology company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies to relieve chronic pain, today announced the appointment of Russell Fleeger as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Bringing more than 25 years of global finance experience, including two decades in the medical device industry, Fleeger joins Curonix to help lead the Company into its next phase of growth and strategic expansion.A proven financial and operational leader, Fleeger most recently served as the CFO of Franklin Electric Co., Inc.'s largest segment, a publicly traded industrial manufacturing organization. Before joining Franklin Electric, he spent 18 years at Biomet and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., where he advanced through a series of finance and commercial leadership roles, including serving as Global CFO for the Spine, CMFT & Robotic division. During his tenure, Fleeger also spent nearly seven years in Japan overseeing financial and strategy operations as the Asia Pacific CFO for Orthopedic and other businesses, as well as VP, APAC Integration & Strategy.Mr. Fleeger holds an MBA in Finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and a BA in Economics from Valparaiso University.“Curonix is at an exciting inflection point, one defined by purpose and possibility,” said Fleeger.“I'm honored to work with a team so deeply committed to transforming how chronic pain is treated. I joined the organization to help take Curonix into its next phase by transforming and scaling the neurostimulation business model, while optimizing operations to support the growth of the Company's PNS therapy.”

Aure Bruneau, Chief Executive Officer of Curonix, added:“We are thrilled to welcome Russell to the Curonix leadership team. His deep global medical-device finance, operations, and commercial expertise, along with his track record of combining innovation with sustainable business models, will play a critical role as we execute on the next phase of growth and expansion. Russell's appointment underscores our continued commitment to building the financial and operational foundation necessary to deliver meaningful value to physicians, their teams, and the patients we help serve.”

About Curonix LLC

Curonix LLC is a Delaware medical technology company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies intended to help relieve chronic pain. The proprietary Freedom Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) System is a non-integrated, minimally-invasive implant that does not include an implanted battery. The Freedom PNS System is powered by HF-EMC (High-Frequency Electromagnetic Coupling) and is comprised of a two-component implantable neurostimulator, an externally worn transmitter, and software used to set patient-specific stimulation programs. The two-component neurostimulator, comprised of an electrode array and a separate surgically connected receiver, is anchored within two separate incisions, including the creation of a subcutaneous pocket. The stimulation program is adjusted as needed to provide pain relief for the patient. For more information, visit curonix.

Contact:

Ashley Brown

Sr. Director of Marketing & Communications, Curonix

...

512-791-4743