Twin Disc Announces First Quarter Results

Sales increased 9.7% year-over-year to $80.0 million

Gross margin of 28.7%, expanded 220 basis points over prior year

Net loss attributable to Twin Disc was $518 thousand and EBITDA* of $4.7 million

Robust six-month backlog of $163.3 million supported by healthy ongoing demand Continued momentum in defense, with accelerating orders and an expanding pipeline across U.S. and Europe CEO Perspective “We delivered a solid start to the year, with sales and margin growth that reflects the benefits of our operational discipline and the strength of our diversified end markets. In the Defense market, orders continued to accelerate, lifting six-month backlog by 8.5% since the end of fiscal 2025. In terms of our product groups, Marine and Propulsion delivered record new-unit bookings, secured wins in autonomous-vessel applications, and benefited from healthy aftermarket demand. Land-based transmission activity remained steady, with stable aftermarket demand in oil and gas and encouraging long-term prospects tied to replacement cycles,” commented John H. Batten, President and Chief Executive Officer of Twin Disc. “Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing our growth strategy through disciplined operations, innovation, and customer engagement. With a healthy backlog and continued momentum in our core markets, we are well positioned to build on this progress and deliver profitable growth throughout fiscal 2026,” Mr. Batten concluded. First Quarter Results

Sales for the fiscal 2026 first quarter increased 9.7% year-over-year to $80.0 million, driven by the addition of Kobelt, along with strength in the Company's Veth products in Marine and Propulsion Systems, in addition to recovery in Industrial product segments. On an organic basis*, which excludes the impacts of acquisitions and foreign currency exchange, fiscal first quarter 2026 sales increased 1.1% year-over-year. Sales by product group (certain amounts have been reclassified from Marine and Propulsion to Other):

Product Group

(Thousands of $): Q1 FY26 Sales Q1 FY25 Sales Change (%) Marine and Propulsion Systems $ 48,226 $ 42,100 14.6% Land-Based Transmissions 17,558 17,284 1.6% Industrial 10,378 9,169 13.2% Other 3,834 4,344 -11.7% Total $ 79,996 $ 72,897 9.7%

Twin Disc delivered double-digit growth year-over-year in the North American region which drove a shift in the distribution of sales across geographical regions. A greater proportion of sales came from the North American region, with a lower proportion of sales coming from the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Gross profit increased 18.7% to $22.9 million compared to $19.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. First quarter gross margin increased approximately 220 basis points to 28.7% from the prior year period, reflecting the benefit of incremental volume and successful margin improvement initiatives.

Marketing, engineering and administrative (ME&A) expense increased by $1.2 million, or 6.2%, to $20.7 million, compared to $19.5 million in the prior year quarter. The increased ME&A expense was primarily driven by the addition of Kobelt, along with an increase in professional fees and an inflationary impact on wages and benefits.

Net loss attributable to Twin Disc for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was ($518) thousand, or ($0.04) per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to Twin Disc of ($2.8) million, or ($0.20) per diluted share for the first fiscal quarter of 2025. The year-over-year change was driven by an increase in operating income and a decrease in other expense ($480 thousand) related to a reduced currency loss ($0.9 million) offset by an increase in the amortization of the net actuarial loss related to the Company's domestic defined benefit pension plan ($0.5 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were $4.7 million in the first quarter, up 172.3% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Certain items impacting EBITDA for the first quarter 2026 include:



(Thousands of $): Q1 FY26 Q1 FY25 Restructuring $ - $ 14 Non-cash stock based compensation 850 1,004 Acquisition costs 436 - Currency translation (gain)/loss 250 1,137 Non-cash defined benefit pension amortization 690 231

On a consolidated basis, the backlog of orders to be shipped over the next six months is approximately $163.3 million, compared to $150.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter. As a percentage of six-month backlog, inventory decreased from 101.0% at the end of the fourth quarter, to 96.9% at the end of the first quarter. Compared to the first fiscal quarter of 2025, cash decreased 14.8% to $14.2 million, total debt increased 46.7% to $43.7 million, and net debt* increased $16.4 million to $29.5 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher long-term debt related to the Kobelt acquisition.

CFO Perspective

Jeffrey S. Knutson, Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary stated,“Our first quarter results reflected solid year-over-year growth and healthy margins. EBITDA improved year-over-year, supported by higher sales and margins, while sequential results reflected normal seasonal patterns and continued investments in growth. Moving forward, we remain focused on reducing inventory levels and maintaining balance sheet strength, while continuing to support growing market demand, invest in initiatives that strengthen our operations and position Twin Disc for long-term value creation.”

Discussion of Results

Twin Disc will host a conference call to discuss these results and to answer questions at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on November 5, 2025. The live audio webcast will be available on Twin Disc's website at . To participate in the conference call, please dial (646) 307-1963 approximately ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be available at shortly after the call until November 5, 2026.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, control systems, and braking systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, military and industrial markets. The Company's worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may contain statements that are forward looking as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations, and releases. The words“anticipates,”“believes,”“intends,”“estimates,” and“expects,” or similar anticipatory expressions, usually identify forward-looking statements. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and the cyclical nature of many of the Company's product markets; foreign currency risks and other risks associated with the Company's international sales and operations; the ability of the Company to successfully implement price increases to offset increasing commodity costs; the ability of the Company to generate sufficient cash to pay its indebtedness as it becomes due; and the possibility of unforeseen tax consequences and the impact of tax reform in the U.S. or other jurisdictions. These and other risks are described under the caption“Risk Factors” in Item 1A of the Company's most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as supplemented in subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the making of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the results expressed therein will be achieved. The Company assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information, or otherwise.

*Non-GAAP Financial Information

Financial information excluding the impact of asset impairments, restructuring charges, foreign currency exchange rate changes and the impact of acquisitions, if any, in this press release are not measures that are defined in U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These items are measures that management believes are important to adjust for in order to have a meaningful comparison to prior and future periods and to provide a basis for future projections and for estimating our earnings growth prospects. Non-GAAP measures are used by management as a performance measure to judge profitability of our business absent the impact of foreign currency exchange rate changes and acquisitions. Management analyzes the company's business performance and trends excluding these amounts. These measures, as well as EBITDA, provide a more consistent view of performance than the closest GAAP equivalent for management and investors. Management compensates for this by using these measures in combination with the GAAP measures. The presentation of the non-GAAP measures in this press release are made alongside the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Definitions

Organic net sales is defined as net sales excluding the recent acquisition of Kobelt while adjusting for the effects of foreign currency exchange.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is calculated as net earnings or loss excluding interest expense, the provision or benefit for income taxes, depreciation, and amortization expenses.

Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash.

Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided (used) by operating activities less acquisition of fixed assets.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except per-share data; unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 26, 2025 September 27, 2024 Net sales $ 79,996 $ 72,897 Cost of goods sold 57,062 53,575 Gross profit 22,934 19,322 Marketing, engineering and administrative expenses 20,699 19,487 Income (loss) from operations 2,235 (165) Other income (expense): Interest expense (800) (636) Other income (expense), net (864) (1,344) (1,664) (1,980) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 571 (2,145) Income tax benefit (expense) (983) (627) Net income (loss) (412) (2,772) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax 106 (7) Net income (loss) attributable to Twin Disc, Incorporated $ (518) $ (2,765) Dividends per share $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Earnings (loss) per share data: Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Twin Disc, Incorporated common shareholders $ (0.04) $ (0.20) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Twin Disc, Incorporated common shareholders $ (0.04) $ (0.20) Weighted average shares outstanding data: Basic shares outstanding 13,961 13,778 Diluted shares outstanding 13,961 13,778 Comprehensive income (loss) Net income (loss) $ (412) $ (2,772) Benefit plan adjustments, net of income taxes of $1 and $11, respectively 632 221 Foreign currency translation adjustment (2,431) 7,164 Unrealized gain (loss) on hedges, net of income taxes of $0 and $0, respectively 98 (853) Comprehensive income (loss) (2,113) 3,760 Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 191 136 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Twin Disc, Incorporated $ (2,304) $ 3,624 Unaudited. Amounts in thousands except per share data.





RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA (In thousands; unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 26, 2025 September 27, 2024 Net income (loss) attributable to Twin Disc, Incorporated $ (518) $ (2,765) Interest expense 800 636 Income tax expense 983 627 Depreciation and amortization 3,464 3,238 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) $ 4,729 $ 1,736





RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT TO NET DEBT

(In thousands; unaudited)

September 26, 2025 September 27, 2024 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 3,000 $ 2,000 Long-term debt 40,719 27,794 Total debt 43,719 29,794 Less cash 14,241 16,711 Net debt $ 29,478 $ 13,083





RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED NET SALES TO ORGANIC NET SALES

(In thousands; unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended September 26, 2025 September 27, 2024 Net Sales $ 79,996 $ 72,897 Less: Acquisition (3,094) - Less: Foreign Currency Impact (3,191) - Organic Net Sales $ 73,711 $ 72,897





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands; except share amounts, unaudited)

September 26, 2025 June 30, 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 14,241 $ 16,109 Trade accounts receivable, net 63,950 58,941 Inventories, net 158,272 151,951 Other current assets 18,084 19,914 Total current assets 254,547 246,915 Property, plant and equipment, net 70,150 69,576 Right-of-use assets operating lease assets 16,311 17,250 Goodwill 2,823 2,892 Intangible assets, net 12,570 13,361 Deferred income taxes 4,345 2,812 Other noncurrent assets 2,790 2,756 Total assets $ 363,536 $ 355,562 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 3,000 $ 3,000 Current maturities of right-of-use operating lease obligations 3,336 3,393 Accounts payable 37,073 38,745 Accrued liabilities 78,792 80,655 Total current liabilities 122,201 125,793 Long-term debt 40,719 28,446 Right-of-use lease obligations 13,474 14,357 Accrued retirement benefits 11,685 11,832 Deferred income taxes 5,565 4,320 Other long-term liabilities 9,004 6,423 Total liabilities 202,648 191,171 Twin Disc, Incorporated shareholders' equity: Preferred shares authorized: 200,000; issued: none; no par value - - Common shares authorized: 30,000,000; issued: 14,632,802; no par value 37,813 42,269 Retained earnings 124,330 125,414 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,944 3,730 164,087 171,413 Less treasury stock, at cost (244,771 and 482,181 shares, respectively) 3,770 7,402 Total Twin Disc, Incorporated shareholders' equity 160,317 164,011 Noncontrolling interest 571 380 Total equity 160,888 164,391 Total liabilities and equity $ 363,536 $ 355,562





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands; unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 26, 2025 September 27, 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (412) $ (2,772) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,464 3,238 Gain on sale of assets - (9) Provision for deferred income taxes (403) (361) Stock compensation expense and other non-cash changes, net 862 1,025 Net change in operating assets and liabilities (11,035) (5,465) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (7,524) (4,344) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (3,430) (2,362) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment - 9 Other, net (9) (369) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (3,439) (2,722) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving loan arrangements 40,375 30,090 Repayments of revolving loan arrangements (27,971) (26,791) Dividends paid to shareholders (566) (570) Payments of finance lease obligations (284) (546) Cash used in net share settlement of restricted stock units (11) - Payments of withholding taxes on stock compensation (1,675) (1,249) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 9,868 934 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (773) 2,773 Net change in cash (1,868) (3,359) Cash: Beginning of period 16,109 20,070 End of period $ 14,241 $ 16,711



