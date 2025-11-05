Blaqclouds, Inc. Announces The Launch Of Apewithcrypto.Io - Bringing Real-World Utility To APE Tokens Through Global Gift Card Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROBESONIA, Penn., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leader in decentralized Web3 infrastructure and blockchain payment innovation, is proud to announce that on November 10, 2025, at 5:00 pm EDT, it will officially launch APEwithCrypto, a new global payment platform designed exclusively for the APE community.

Built under the Blaqclouds MadeByApe (MBA) initiative (License Number 00748-1-04763) - view license here: - APEwithCrypto empowers APE token holders to seamlessly use their tokens to purchase over 3,000 gift cards worldwide, spanning retail, entertainment, travel, and dining categories.

Powered by ZEUSxPay, ApeDeFiPay, ShopWithCrypto & Glyph

APEwithCrypto is powered by ApeDeFiPay, a next-generation decentralized payment engine built on the ZEUS Chain and derived from ZEUSxPay's core architecture. Fully integrated with Blaqclouds' flagship Web3 commerce platform, and the Glyph Wallet by Yuga Labs, this ecosystem allows APE token holders to seamlessly convert their crypto into real-world purchasing power. Through this integration, users can spend their APE tokens at thousands of merchants worldwide, bridging the gap between Web3 assets and real-world utility while expanding the practical adoption of decentralized payments across the APE ecosystem.

The platform will accommodate:

. APE Tokens on Ethereum (ETH)

. APE Tokens on Binance Smart Chain (BNB)

. APE Tokens on Hyperliquid

. APE Premined Tokens on ApeChain

Decentralized Payments, Real-World Spendability

“APEwithCrypto aligns perfectly with our core belief that decentralization remains the foundation of real-world crypto spendability,” said Shannon Hill, Chief Executive Officer of Blaqclouds, Inc.“Our mission has always been to make blockchain accessible, practical, and valuable in everyday life - and this launch represents a major step toward that vision. During ApeFest, our team connected one-on-one with countless MBAs and creators at ApeGames who share that same belief and are eager to leverage this DeFi rollout for both their online and in-real-life customers.”

By leveraging ZEUSxPay's multi-chain DeFi architecture, APEwithCrypto offers low fees, instant settlements, and complete transparency, creating a new standard for Web3-native consumer payments.

Expanding the MadeByApe Ecosystem

As part of Blaqclouds' expanding MadeByApe (MBA) program, the launch of APEwithCrypto reinforces the company's commitment to empowering creators, collectors, and communities across the APE ecosystem. The MBA initiative represents a fusion of blockchain innovation and community collaboration - delivering real utility, global commerce access, and decentralized payment solutions that embody the spirit of the APE movement.

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.

Flagship consumer applications include:

- – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

For a full list of platforms and solutions from Blaqclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: For official Blaqclouds updates and information, please join

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Blaqclouds, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Blaqclouds, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Blaqclouds Inc. or any other person.

This press release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Blaqclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Blaqclouds, Inc.

c/o

Email: ...

Phone: 307-323-4430

Website:



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at