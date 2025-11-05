Major Shareholder Announcement
No. 35/2025
5 November 2025
Major shareholder announcement
Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany") hereby announces the following notification received pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Danske Bank A/S, regarding their direct and indirect holdings and voting rights in Netcompany.
On 4 November 2025, Danske Bank A/S informed Netcompany, that Danske Bank A/S on 3 November 2025 directly and indirectly via Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, Investeringsforeningen DI, Investeringsforening DI Select, Danske Bank A/S, and Sicav Capital LUX controlled 2,441,735 voting rights corresponding to 5.14% of the total voting rights in the Company. Their direct and indirect voting rights at the previous announcement was 4.99%.
This announcement is in accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.
For further information, please see the attached notification form.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87
Attachments
-
35. Netcompany - Major shareholder announcement - DB
35. Notification from DB
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment