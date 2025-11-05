Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Major Shareholder Announcement


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement
No. 35/2025

5 November 2025

Major shareholder announcement

Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany") hereby announces the following notification received pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Danske Bank A/S, regarding their direct and indirect holdings and voting rights in Netcompany.

On 4 November 2025, Danske Bank A/S informed Netcompany, that Danske Bank A/S on 3 November 2025 directly and indirectly via Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, Investeringsforeningen DI, Investeringsforening DI Select, Danske Bank A/S, and Sicav Capital LUX controlled 2,441,735 voting rights corresponding to 5.14% of the total voting rights in the Company. Their direct and indirect voting rights at the previous announcement was 4.99%.

This announcement is in accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

For further information, please see the attached notification form.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments

  • 35. Netcompany - Major shareholder announcement - DB
  • 35. Notification from DB

