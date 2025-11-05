Skincare Devices Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Skincare Devices Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034.” According to the study, the global market size is valued at USD 23.29 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 64.92 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.11%.

Market Dynamics

The market growth is primarily attributed to the rising consumer demand for non-invasive and at-home skincare solutions, increasing awareness of advanced dermatological treatments, and rapid technological advancements in skincare devices. In addition, advancements in AI-powered diagnostic technologies are revolutionizing the early detection and management of skin disorders worldwide. For example, in January 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted clearance to DermaSensor's handheld device, making it the first AI-powered medical tool authorized to detect all three common skin cancers: melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma. Such innovation not only enhances diagnostic accuracy but also enables timely intervention, ultimately improving patient outcomes and driving the adoption of advanced skincare devices in clinical settings. However, high cost and affordability constraints continue to restrain the skincare devices market. The high price of advanced and professional-grade devices limits accessibility for a large segment of consumers, particularly in emerging regions. Despite these challenges, the increasing preference for multifunctional, high-precision skincare devices among dermatology clinics and aesthetic centers presents a significant market opportunity. Clinics are seeking advanced devices that combine multiple therapies such as LED, radiofrequency, and microcurrent to deliver comprehensive treatments efficiently and effectively. Moreover, adopting these professional-grade devices allows clinics to differentiate themselves from competitors, enhance patient satisfaction, and expand service offerings, driving higher demand for innovative, clinic-focused skincare technologies.

Market Highlights



Product: The Treatment Devices segment dominated the market in 2025, with a revenue share of 74.58%.

Application: The Skin Treatment segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR (13.12%) during the forecast period.

End-User: The Dermatology Clinics segment dominated the market in 2025 with a revenue share of 43.50%, owing to the increasing patient visits for skin-related concerns, and the preference for multi-functional skincare devices. Regional Insights: North America dominates with over 72% share, due to the rising adoption of advanced skin care devices.

Competitive Players

Procter & GambleNu SkinL'Oréal GroupeYA – MAN LtdAge Sciences Inc.Dennis Gross SkincareSilk'nMTG CO., LTDPanasonicKoninklijke Philips N.V.LG electronicsTria Beauty, Inc.FOREOLumenis Be LtdProject E BeautyDermaSensor, Inc.Skin AnalyticsLumenis Be Ltd.Solta MedicalCLASSYS Inc.Others Recent Developments

Segmentation

By Product (2026-2034)Diagnostic DevicesDermatoscopesMicroscopesOther Imaging DevicesBiopsy DevicesTreatment DevicesLight Therapy DevicesLasersElectrosurgical EquipmentLiposuction DevicesMicrodermabrasion DevicesCryotherapy DevicesOthersOther DevicesCleansing DevicesToning DevicesAnti-Aging DevicesAcne DevicesHair Removal DevicesOthersBy Application (2026-2034)Disease DiagnosisSkin TreatmentBy End-User (2026-2034)Dermatology ClinicsHospitalsOthers Want to see full report onFull Report