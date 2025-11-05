Viewbix Intends To Acquire Innovative Quantum Computing Technologies Company, Quantum X Labs

Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewbix Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIX) (“Viewbix” or the“Company”), a global developer of ad-tech innovative technologies, today announced the signing of a non-binding term sheet outlining the proposed terms for the acquisition of Quantum X Labs Ltd. (“Quantum X Labs” and the“Acquisition”).

Under the terms of the term sheet, upon the closing of the Acquisition, Viewbix will acquire 100% of Quantum X Labs' issued and outstanding share capital in exchange for the issuance of shares of the Company's common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of the Company's common stock on a pro-rate basis to Quantum X Labs's shareholders. These securities issuable to Quantum X Labs's shareholders upon the closing of the Acquisition will represent 65% of Viewbix's total post-closing issued and outstanding share capital, inclusive of shares issued concurrently via a PIPE financing of $3 million that the Company announced today.

QuantumX Labs is a cutting-edge quantum computing and AI company focusing on advancing technologies in quantum algorithmics and quantum physics. As the pioneering Israeli laboratory, it is committed to creating and retaining quantum innovations across diverse industries and sectors. The company currently maintains a diverse quantum ecosystem by owning subsidiaries that develop unique, patent-protected solutions.

The closing of the Acquisition and the issuance of the securities by Viewbix is expected to occur in December 2025, subject to final due diligence, the execution of definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, the approval of the Company's stockholders in accordance with applicable rules or regulations of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and customary closing conditions.

About Viewbix Inc.

Viewbix, through certain of its subsidiaries Gix Media Ltd. and Cortex Media Group Ltd., operates in the field of digital advertising. The Group has two main activities search and digital content. The search develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. The digital content is engaged in the creation and editing of content, in different languages, for different target audiences, for the purposes of generating revenues from leading advertising platforms, including Google, Facebook, Yahoo and Apple, by utilizing such content to obtain internet user traffic for its advertisers. Viewbix's technological tools allow advertisers and website owners to earn more from their advertising campaigns and generate additional profits from their websites.

For more information about Viewbix, visit

