EUV Mask Blanks Market Size To Surpass USD 689.06 Million By 2032 CAGR Of 15.80% SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EUV Mask Blanks Market growth is driven by rising demand for advanced semiconductor nodes, 5G and AI chips, and increasing investment in EUV lithography for next-gen chip manufacturing. Austin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EUV Mask Blanks Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The EUV Mask Blanks Market Size Increasing Adoption of EUV Lithography for Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Propel Market Growth The market for EUV mask blanks is expanding due to the growing use of EUV lithography in the semiconductor manufacturing process. Next-generation devices require faster, denser, and more precise semiconductor nodes, which EUV technology makes achievable. Chip makers are investing heavily in EUV mask blanks as a result of this adoption, which results in lower defects and increased wafer yields. Additionally, the market will expand during the projected period due to the growing demand for sophisticated mask blanks brought on by the growing adoption of AI, 5G, and high-performance computing technologies. Get a Sample Report of EUV Mask Blanks Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

AGC Inc.

Hoya Corporation

S&S Tech Co. Ltd.

Applied Materials Inc.

Photronics Inc.

Toppan Photomasks Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd.

Nippon Filcon Co. Ltd. Compugraphics International Ltd. EUV Mask Blanks Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 214.26 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 689.06 Million CAGR CAGR of 15.80% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Type (Quartz Masks, Glass Masks, SIO2 Masks, Other Advanced Materials)

. By Application (Semiconductor Manufacturing, MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems), Nanotechnology Applications, Optical Components)

. By End-User Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Telecommunications, Healthcare & Medical Devices)

. By Production (Conventional Production Techniques, EUV-Specific Production Techniques, Hybrid Production Techniques, Automated Production Systems)

Purchase Single User PDF of EUV Mask Blanks Market Report (20% Discount) @

Key Industry Segmentation

By Application

Semiconductor Manufacturing segment dominated the EUV Mask Blanks Market with the highest revenue share of about 41.38% in 2024 due to the extensive implementation of the EUV lithography in advanced chip making. MEMS segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 17.19% from 2025-2032. This rapid growth is driven by the increasing use of MEMS technology for IoT, wearable devices, medical devices, and automotive sensors.

By Production

The EUV-Specific Production Techniques segment dominated the EUV Mask Blanks Market with the highest revenue share of about 37.29% in 2024 due to the increasing demand for high precision defect-free mask blanks for EUV lithography. Hybrid Production Techniques segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 17.05% from 2025-2032. The growth is attributed to the growing demand for cost-effective, high-production processes which include conventional and advanced production scenes.

By Type

Quartz Masks segment dominated the EUV Mask Blanks Market share of about 34.83% in 2024 due to the very good thermal and optical properties of quartz which guarantee negligible distortion upon high energetic EUV exposure. Glass Masks segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 16.96% from 2025-2032 due to continued advancement in the glass substrate material, which increases light transmittance, while at the same time it lowers production cost.

By End-User Industry

Consumer Electronics segment dominated the EUV Mask Blanks Market with the highest revenue share of about 41.90% in 2024 owing to the strong demand for smartphones, tablets, wearables, and other small and light high-performance devices that use highly developed semiconductor components. The Automotive Electronics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 17.39% from 2025-2032 owing to the growing proportion of semiconductors in cars, particularly for autonomous driving, ADAS, EV power systems have also driven demand for advanced chips.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific region dominated the market share of approximately 40.83% in the EUV Mask Blanks Market in 2024, mainly driven by the companys robust semiconductor manufacturing industry and large investments into EUV lithography infrastructure in the region.

North America is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 17.24% from 2025 to 2032, fueled by rising domestic chip production and government-led efforts to boost semiconductor self-reliance.

Do y ou h ave a ny s pecific q ueries o r n eed a ny c ustomiz ed r esearch on EUV Mask Blanks Market ? Submit your inquiry here @

Recent News:



In February 2024, Applied Materials introduced a portfolio of products and solutions designed to address the patterning requirements of chips in the "angstrom era." These solutions aim to help overcome challenges in EUV and High-NA EUV patterning, including issues related to line edge roughness and edge placement errors. December 2023: DNP developed a photomask manufacturing process for 3-nanometer EUV lithography. This development enables the production of advanced semiconductors with smaller nodes, supporting the industry's push for higher performance and miniaturization.

Exclusive Sections of the EUV Mask Blanks Market Report (The USPs):



QUANTUM EFFICIENCY VARIATION ANALYSIS – helps you understand how different EUV mask blank materials and coatings impact light transmission efficiency, directly influencing lithography precision and yield rates.

SCRAP RATE TRENDS & MATERIAL OPTIMIZATION – helps you track the reduction in mask blank scrap rates over time, highlighting advancements in manufacturing quality control and material stability.

COST CONTRIBUTION INSIGHTS – helps you assess how EUV mask blanks affect overall chip production economics, offering clarity on their share in total wafer cost and identifying potential cost-saving opportunities.

TECHNOLOGICAL PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you compare emerging mask blank technologies based on reflectivity, defect density, and lifetime performance, guiding investment in next-generation EUV processes. SUPPLY CHAIN AND QUALITY CONTROL METRICS – helps you evaluate supplier capabilities, defect mitigation systems, and regional production efficiencies that influence reliability and availability of high-grade mask blanks.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Rohan Jadhav - Principal Consultant Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)