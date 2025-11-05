Baku Hosts NATO Combat Readiness Evaluation Course For Land Force

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Combat Readiness Evaluation (CREVAL) course for the Land Forces headquarters, units, and subunits is currently taking place in Baku as part of the NATO Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) program, Azernews reports.

Held at the War Games Center of the National Defense University, the course brings together relevant military personnel from NATO member and partner countries, focusing on enhancing interoperability and preparedness.

The main objective of the training is to certify military personnel responsible for evaluating the combat readiness of units and subunits declared to the Allied Joint Force Command.

A total of 39 representatives from NATO and partner nations are participating in the event, reflecting Azerbaijan's ongoing cooperation with NATO in the areas of defense education, interoperability, and military training.