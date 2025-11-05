State Academy Of Fine Arts Holds Open Doors Days Within Art Weekend

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts has hosted open days as part of "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW" Art Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the IDEA Public Union in partnership with the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

Attendees had the unique opportunity to experience the educational environment in top-tier studios specializing in painting, graphics, sculpture, artistic weaving, and ceramics. Guests were captivated by the artistic displays and the vibrant atmosphere of the programs presented.

In the painting studio of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, visitors were amazed by the students' creative techniques and their impressive still-life works. In the sculpture workshop, everyday materials like clay, plasticine, and stone were transformed into lifelike portraits and figures, providing a visual feast for the eyes.

The graphics department also garnered significant attention, with student artworks in a variety of techniques and media, such as paper, wood, metal, and stone, showcasing the talent of the next generation of artists. Traditional Azerbaijani arts, including carpet weaving and tapestry work, captivated visitors as they observed the intricate, step-by-step creative process. The ceramics studio impressed guests with students' innovative designs and original approaches.

The majority of attendees were schoolchildren, highlighting a growing interest in artistic education. The open days proved to be a major success, igniting a passion for art, creative thinking, and an appreciation for beauty among the younger generation.