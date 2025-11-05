Crescent Biopharma To Present At November Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (“Crescent” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: CBIO), a biotechnology company dedicated to rapidly advancing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences in November:



Guggenheim 2 nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference, fireside chat on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET in Boston.



Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 1:20 p.m. ET in New York.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. GMT (4:30 a.m. ET) in London.



A live webcast of each presentation will be available in the Investors section of Crescent's website at , and a replay will be accessible for 90 days.

