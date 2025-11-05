Bullish Selects Genieai As Portfolio And Risk Analytics Provider For Professional Trader Competition

Through this collaboration, the distinguished judges will leverage GenieAI's institutional-grade analytics to monitor and analyze performance and risk.

“Bullish has quickly established itself as a leader in institutional digital asset trading,” said Federico Mele-Cormier, CEO of GenieAI.“We're proud to provide the analytics foundation helping identify and reward the top-performing teams through transparent, data-driven evaluation.”

“By integrating GenieAI's reliable analytics into the competition, we're ensuring that performance is measured objectively and the best teams are rewarded based on results,” said Sean Whipkey, Institutional Sales Director at Bullish.

Bullish's initiative follows its recent launch of crypto options trading

The competition is only available to professional investors in eligible jurisdictions. For more details including full rules and eligibility requirements, please visit bullish/protrader.

About Bullish

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Bullish services are regulated in the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Gibraltar. These include: Bullish Exchange – a regulated and institutionally focused digital assets spot and derivatives exchange, integrating a high-performance central limit order book matching engine with automated market making to provide deep and predictable liquidity.