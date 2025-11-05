Bullish Selects Genieai As Portfolio And Risk Analytics Provider For Professional Trader Competition
The competition challenges elite crypto traders to prove their strategies for the opportunity to win institutional backing. Competitors will vie for a $14M+ BTC-equivalent prize pool, with the top three overall winners receiving substantial investments into their strategies via a one-year separately managed account on Bullish:
- 1st Place: $10 million SMA 2nd Place: $3 million SMA 3rd Place: $1 million SMA
Entries will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of industry leaders:
- Michael Friedlander Tom Geary, CFA Michael Hall Andrew Goodwin
Through this collaboration, the distinguished judges will leverage GenieAI's institutional-grade analytics to monitor and analyze performance and risk.
“Bullish has quickly established itself as a leader in institutional digital asset trading,” said Federico Mele-Cormier, CEO of GenieAI.“We're proud to provide the analytics foundation helping identify and reward the top-performing teams through transparent, data-driven evaluation.”
“By integrating GenieAI's reliable analytics into the competition, we're ensuring that performance is measured objectively and the best teams are rewarded based on results,” said Sean Whipkey, Institutional Sales Director at Bullish.
Bullish's initiative follows its recent launch of crypto options tradingGenieAI recently launched Allo verified, live crypto SMA track records. Allo expands GenieAI's flagship Portfolio & Risk Management System, now considered the institutional standard for digital asset managers and allocators globally.
The competition is only available to professional investors in eligible jurisdictions. For more details including full rules and eligibility requirements, please visit bullish/protrader.About GenieAI GenieAI is pioneering the era of agentic finance-empowering hedge funds, asset managers, and institutional allocators to streamline portfolio operations, uncover alpha, and manage risk through AI. Its product suite includes an industry-leading Portfolio & Risk Management System for digital asset funds, an agentic platform that orchestrates workflows via AI agents, and Allo For more information, please visit LinkedIn
About Bullish
Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Bullish services are regulated in the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Gibraltar. These include: Bullish Exchange – a regulated and institutionally focused digital assets spot and derivatives exchange, integrating a high-performance central limit order book matching engine with automated market making to provide deep and predictable liquidity.CoinDesk Indices – a collection of tradable proprietary and single-asset benchmarks and indices that track the performance of digital assets for global institutions in the digital assets and traditional finance industries. CoinDesk Data – a broad suite of digital assets market data and analytics, providing real-time insights into prices, trends, and market dynamics. CoinDesk Insights – a digital asset media and events provider and operator of For more information, please visit LinkedIn X CONTACT: Media Contacts:......
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment