SSD Controller Market Size To Worth USD 35.06 Billion By 2032, Driven By Increasing Demand For High Performance Storage Class Memory SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. SSD Controllers Market size was valued at USD 3.27 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.51 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.76% during the forecast period 2025–2032. Austin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SSD Controller Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The SSD Controller Market Explosive Growth in Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure Globally Augment Market Growth The rapidly expanding data centers and hyperscale cloud infrastructure are two major factors contributing to the rising demand for SSD controllers. Ultra-fast storage systems with low latencies are becoming more and more necessary as workloads shift to the cloud. This is particularly true for more sophisticated SSD controllers, such NVMe and PCIe SSD controllers, which can transfer bigger amounts of data by using higher performance tools. For example, cloud service companies, such as Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and AWS are investing heavily in storage upgrades. Global market penetration is pushed by the magnitude of this infrastructure expansion, which is directly correlated with the growing deployment of SDDSs and, consequently, controllers. Get a Sample Report of SSD Controller Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Samsung Electronics

Intel Corporation

Western Digital Corporation

Micron Technology Inc.

SK hynix Inc.

Kioxia Corporation

Phison Electronics Corporation

Marvell Technology Inc.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Realtek Semiconductor Corp.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

VIA Labs Inc.

ASMedia Technology Inc.

Kingston Technology Company Inc.

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. Transcend Information Inc SSD Controller Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 13.33 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 35.06 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.91% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Type (SATA SSD Controllers, NVMe SSD Controllers, PCIe SSD Controllers and M.2 SSD Controllers)

. By Storage Capacity (Low-Capacity SSD Controllers, Medium-Capacity SSD Controllers and High-Capacity SSD Controllers)

. By Technology (Legacy Technology and Emerging Technology)

. By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Enterprise Applications and Industrial Applications)

Purchase Single User PDF of SSD Controller Market Report (20% Discount) @

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

NVMe SSD Controllers segment lead the market in terms of revenue share at about 34.70% in 2024 mainly due to their faster speeds, improved parallelism, and reduced latency, which are necessary for modern data center, and high product-performance devices. NVMe SSD Controllers segment is also expected to achieve the highest growth rate of approximately 13.73% CAGR during 2024-2032, driven by maturation of enterprise workloads, continued expansion of gaming systems and next-gen AI computing environments requiring ultra-fast and scalable storage interfaces.

By Storage Capacity

High-Capacity SSD Controllers segment is projected to hold the largest revenue share of 38.20% in the SSD controller industry in 2024, due to an increasing trend for data-intensive applications including video editing, big data analytics, and cloud storage. High-Capacity SSD Controllers segment is estimated to rise at the fastest CAGR of nearly 13.16% throughout 2024–2032 due to the growing requirements for enterprise storage needs and AI workloads.

By Technology

In the year 2024, Emerging Technology segment led the SSD controller market in terms of revenue share, at approximately 57.20%, owing to increasing utilization of PCIe Gen4/Gen5 controllers, AI-enhanced chips, and compatibility with 3D NAND, and DRAM-less architectures. Emerging Technology segment is poised to expand at the most rapid CAGR of nearly 13.02% during 2024–2032 as enterprises advance to more intelligent, speedy, and storage controller types to satisfy the future data throughput requirement.

By End-User

Enterprise Applications segment leads the SSD controller market share by acquiring approximately 44.80% of the revenue in 2024, which is mainly attributed to institutes involved in servers, high-speed storage systems, virtualization platforms, and hyperscale cloud infrastructure. Enterprise Applications segment is also projected to witness highest CAGR of 13.56% during 2024–2032, owing to persistent investment in cloud data centers, AI training clusters, and mission critical applications.

Regional Insights:

In 2024, North America accounted for the largest revenue share at around 32.10% of the SSD controller market. This leadership is a result of heavy presence from large-scale data centers, leading technology companies, and higher rates of early adopters of advanced SSD technologies across the U.S.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of approximately 13.76% over the forecast period. The booming electronics manufacturing industries of China, Taiwan, and South Korea, plus a growing tendency to adopt cloud computing and storage solutions.

Do y ou h ave a ny s pecific q ueries o r n eed a ny c ustomiz ed r esearch on SSD Controller Market ? Submit your inquiry here @

Recent News:



In June 2024, Intel's enterprise SSD portfolio, including the D7 P5500 and D7 P5600 with their native SSD controllers, remains a cornerstone of high-throughput data center storage. These PCIe Gen 4 ×4 NVMe drives, released around mid 2020 and refreshed through 2024, continue to be widely deployed in hyperscale and enterprise applications. In November 2024, Phison continues to lead in high end SSD controllers. Its PS5018 E18 PCIe 4.0 Gen 4 NVMe controller has enabled ~7.4 GB/s reads and 7.0 GB/s writes and supports up to 8 TB capacities, gaining adoption among partners including Sabrent and Seagate.

Exclusive Sections of the SSD Controller Market Report (The USPs):



TECHNOLOGY & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate SSD controller efficiency through IOPS, latency, and read/write benchmarking across interface types, revealing performance differentiation by architecture.

POWER & ENDURANCE ANALYSIS – helps you understand controller-level energy efficiency (IOPS per watt) and endurance capabilities, essential for balancing speed, power use, and lifespan in enterprise-grade applications.

SUPPLY CHAIN AND PRODUCTION INSIGHTS – helps you identify production trends, country-wise manufacturing shares, and lead times, enabling a deeper view into supply chain resilience and regional strengths.

FIRMWARE INNOVATION INDEX – helps you track firmware update cycles, customization flexibility, and R&D investment levels, highlighting the technological maturity and innovation pace of leading players. ENVIRONMENTAL & RELIABILITY COMPLIANCE – helps you assess SSD controller reliability through failure rates, temperature range tests, and ruggedness benchmarks, supporting decisions aligned with sustainability and durability goals.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Rohan Jadhav - Principal Consultant Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)